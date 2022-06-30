National Press Club Statement on Philippine Government Attempts to Shutdown Rappler

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Jen Judson, president of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on this week's actions by the Philippine government against the news site Rappler.

"In a last gasp of power, the Duterte Administration did not go quietly this week, taking a final swipe at Rappler, the hard-hitting and celebrated news site founded by Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa. The Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday reaffirmed a prior order to revoke Rappler's charter as a business. Rappler is appealing this action and will continue to operate.

"Thursday is a new day in the Philippines with a new Administration coming to office and we call on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to quickly reverse the decisions to shutter Rappler and allow the newsroom and its journalists to operate unimpeded. We view this as an opportunity for the new Marcos government to make a good faith demonstration of its support for a free and secure democratic Philippines, of which a robust and independent press is a vital cornerstone. We look forward to a return to the rule of law in the Philippines as it relates to Rappler. We expect this will be the case. We stand by Maria Ressa."

In 2020, Ressa was named the John Aubuchon International Honoree by the National Press Club, the Club's highest honor for press freedom.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

