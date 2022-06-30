Myeloid Therapeutics Strengthens its Board of Directors with Appointments of Stanley Frankel, M.D., FACP and Brett Kaplan, M.D.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company harnessing the power of myeloid and innate biology to engineer novel therapies that elicit a broad immune response for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it has expanded its Board of Directors with the appointments of industry leaders Stanley Frankel, M.D., FACP and Brett Kaplan, M.D.

"We are privileged to welcome Stan and Brett to the Myeloid Board of Directors. Stan is a highly accomplished drug developer, executive and board member who led the development and commercialization of several key cell-therapies that form the basis for the field today. Brett is an experienced financial and operational leader, with an impressive deal sheet of more than $1 billion in transactions across Initial Public Offerings, strategic alliances and collaborations," said Daniel Getts, Ph.D., CEO of Myeloid. "Stan and Brett's proven track records strengthens our Board, and we look forward to their contributions as we progress Myeloid's deep pipeline of clinical and discovery stage assets."

Stanley Frankel, M.D., FACP - Dr. Frankel joins the Myeloid Board of Directors as a hematologist-oncologist with over 20 years of industry experience, including the research, clinical development, and commercialization of immuno-oncology and cellular therapies. He served as Corporate Vice-President Immuno-Oncology at Celgene where he oversaw the clinical development collaborations for the Medimmune/AstraZeneca alliance for durvalumab, and Celgene's alliances with BeiGene for tislelizumab and with Juno Therapeutics for development of cell-based therapies. He served as Senior Vice-President, Global Drug Development for Cell Therapy at BMS following the acquisition of Celgene to oversee the filing and development of Breyanzi® (lisocabtagene maraleucel) and Abecma® (idecabtagene vicleucel). Previously, he oversaw T-cell engager bispecific antibody development as Vice President, Clinical Development at Micromet, including development of Blincyto® (blinatumomab). He is Chief Medical Officer at Cytovia Therapeutics and a Non-Executive Director at Precision Biosciences. He serves on the Scientific Advisory Board at Sutro Biopharma, Immunai, and Minerva Biotechnologies. Dr. Frankel is also an Adjunct Associate Professor of Medicine at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University, New York. Dr. Frankel is a graduate of Harvard College and Northwestern University Medical School.

"I am pleased to join the Board of Directors of Myeloid to help guide the company as they advance their portfolio of next generation immunotherapies," said Dr. Frankel. "The myeloid targeting, RNA-based technologies have now advanced to the clinic and the in vivo cell programming technologies that continue to be explored offer great therapeutic potential."

Brett Kaplan, M.D. – Dr. Kaplan currently serves as the Chief Financial and Corporate Development Officer of Chroma Medicine Inc. He most recently served as Audit Committee Chair and Board member of Compass Therapeutics. Prior to joining Chroma, Dr. Kaplan was the Chief Financial Officer of Prevail Therapeutics, which was acquired by Eli Lilly in January 2021 for up to $1.04 billion. While at Prevail Therapeutics, Dr. Kaplan guided the company through cross-over and IPO financings, raising $175 million. Previously, Dr. Kaplan was Managing Director at Evercore where he spent eight years focused on biopharma M&A and equity financings. Prior to Evercore, he was an Equity Research Analyst at Cowen, where he covered large cap pharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, Dr. Kaplan held senior positions at Cubist and Lilly focused on corporate and business development. He holds an MBBCh and an MBA from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa.

"I'm very pleased to become a director of Myeloid, whose promising science and differentiated corporate strategy offer a compelling opportunity to improve the lives of patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders," said Dr. Kaplan. "Myeloid is at an exciting stage with a clinical pipeline and multiple platform technologies that I believe can deliver high impact for patients with cancer, and significant value for partners and investors. I look forward to working with the Board and the leadership team to build Myeloid for the future."

About Myeloid Therapeutics

Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company harnessing the power of myeloid cell biology to engineer new therapeutic alternatives for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Integrating the fields of RNA biology, immunology, and medicine, the Company's proprietary platform provides clinical solutions that match therapeutic modalities to disease conditions, including use of autologous cell therapies, in vivo cell programming using mRNA, RNA-based gene-editing using RetroT™ and multi-targeted biologics. Myeloid is advancing a broad portfolio of clinical and preclinical candidates designed to enable full immune system responses. Myeloid has entered into strategic partnerships with Prime Medicine and Acuitas and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors. Myeloid is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, visit https://www.myeloidtx.com/.

