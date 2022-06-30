MIDEA TO BECOME LARGEST CONTRIBUTING PARTNER FOR NYCFC FOUNDATION 'CITY IN THE COMMUNITY' (CITC)

Midea & City in the Community join forces to tackle youth homelessness in NYC

New initiative will combine the power of soccer and Midea home appliances to help make underserved youth feel at home, on the soccer field and beyond

Collaboration Includes Significant Midea Product Donation to NYC Area Shelters

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea America and New York City Football Club (NYCFC) announced a collaboration on philanthropic efforts for the 2022 season, with a focus on youth mentorship, product donations and combatting homelessness in New York City. Besides reaching fans of NYCFC, Midea is committed to give back and is set to become the biggest contributing partner to City in the Community (CITC) – the foundation proudly supported by NYCFC.

On June 23, 2022, Midea America Corp. and NYCFC joined forces to make a significant Midea product donation to NYC area shelters through the ‘CITY IN THE COMMUNITY’ Foundation. Pictured L-R Paul Jeffries, NYCFC; Elan Santana, Midea; Prospero Herrera and Jessica Harris of NYCFC; Rossana Tagliabue, Gustavo Roth and Andre Quadra of Midea, and Brent Simmons, NYCFC. (PRNewswire)

Midea and NYCFC employees helped Midea to donate a total of 956 appliances to two South Bronx NY area shelters.

Last week Midea and NYCFC employees provided a helping hand and Midea donated a total of 956 appliances to two South Bronx area shelters. The donation included a variety of air purifiers which feature ionizers to freshen air, dehumidifiers to reduce humidity and standing fans to increase indoor air circulation. The donated products were selected to address an increase in childhood asthma as well as poor air quality in the Bronx.

As part of the new initiative, City in the Community will recruit young people aged 15-25 who are currently in the shelter system, and provide access to leadership training, giving them the skills and confidence to deliver community soccer programs to younger kids in the community. Young people aged 8-14, both in the shelter system and beyond, will benefit from youth-led summer soccer camps and weekly after-school programming.

"We're thrilled about our ongoing partnership with Midea and this new expansion of our collaborative efforts in community engagement," said Brad Sims, NYCFC CEO. "It's important that we give back to the community in which we live and play, which is why this partnership means so much to us. With Midea, we'll be able to provide home appliances to families that will help them improve their everyday lives, as well as use the power of soccer to uplift the health of underprivileged city youth."

"We are extremely excited to be working with NYCFC, not only the current MLS Champion but a true and always proactive partner during the last months," said Kurt Jovais, president of Midea America Corp. "While Midea is already focused on providing surprisingly friendly solutions and our tagline 'make yourself at home' encourages people to 'feel at home', we are equally committed to identifying where we can help get our products into the hands of those who need them the most. We are driven to make an impact on those who would especially benefit from our appliances so that they may experience a positive change to their living environment."

NYCFC Partner Dumbo Moving & Storage also joined in to help deliver the donation of appliances to the shelters.

Later this year, NYCFC and Midea will be organizing a 'Sleep Out' event to help raise money and bring awareness to homelessness. Meanwhile, NYCFC fans as well as Midea fans can look forward to seeing the 'line-up' of the two organizations continue the momentum throughout the remainder of the season to make an impact through appliances, athleticism, and altruism in the tri-state area.

