InventHelp Inventor Develops Face Mask to Enhance Communication

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Traditional masks block faces and your ability to read lips. I wanted to create a face mask to assist those with hearing impairments," said an inventor, from Torrance, Calif., "so I invented the SMART PRO MASK. My design would facilitate communication for everyone, especially those who heavily rely on visual communication."

The invention provides an effective mask for individuals who rely on lip reading. In doing so, it increases communication when wearing a face mask. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it could help to prevent frustration and misunderstandings. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for deaf/mute people and other individuals who rely on lip-reading. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

