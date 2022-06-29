Sumita Singh Joins U.S. News as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumita Singh has joined U.S. News & World Report as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare, U.S. News announced today.

As executive leader of the Healthcare team, Singh is responsible for advancing the company's mission of delivering actionable and trusted decision support tools and information to help consumers make important healthcare decisions.

"Sumita brings a unique perspective, having executive experience in both research and healthcare – as well as proven leadership in launching successful data and analytics products," said U.S. News Executive Chairman and CEO Eric Gertler. "U.S. News' Health vertical has seen significant expansion in the past few years – most recently into the areas of senior living, maternity and health equity. Sumita will further drive our mission to match patients and their families with the best healthcare providers and services for their needs."

Singh previously held successively responsible positions at RELX Group, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. As managing director of R&D Reference & Data Solutions, she helped the company achieve significant growth in the professional information segment, as well as pivot from content solutions to learning, data and analytics services. In her prior role as the company's chief marketing officer, she founded the Elsevier global data analytics group, where she led the growth of digital products in research intensive markets such as Life Sciences and Academia. Singh has held similar commercial leadership roles at Thomson Reuters, WebMD Health and New York Media.

Most recently, Singh was co-founder and president of Helix Strategy, LLC, an independent global innovation and strategy consultancy practice focused on developing novel ways to design growth strategies and develop go-to-market approaches for digital information and data solutions across media, health tech, Fintech and information sectors.

"It is a privilege to join U.S. News – an organization that cares deeply about advancing decision support in key areas of healthcare," said Singh. "I hope to build upon the fantastic foundation U.S. News has created by further developing our health data capabilities in order to expand and accelerate our mission – from helping hospitals deliver excellent patient care to empowering consumers to make critical choices concerning their health."

Singh holds a Bachelor's Degree in English literature from the University of Delhi, a Master's in Mass Communications from The University of Florida and a Master's of Business in Marketing from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

For over 30 years, the industry-leading U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals rankings have guided patients looking for the best complex, high acuity care. U.S. News has expanded on its health advice and analysis over the last decade with data-driven rankings, ratings and news for Children's Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Health Plans, Diets, Doctors, Maternity and Senior Living Communities. U.S. News also offers high-level performance assessment and peer benchmarking tools for hospital and healthcare professionals



