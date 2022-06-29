STOW IT- The Airbnb for Car Storage- Is Looking for Hosts in Austin

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STOW IT has become the largest vehicle storage provider in Denver, returning overing $200 million to the city. They are expanding rapidly and are actively replicating their success in Denver to Austin. STOW IT is a Colorado-based start-up that works with locals that have extra space to connect with those who need storage for cars, boats, RVs, and other vehicles storage.

Becoming a STOW IT Host

If you are a business or individual that is looking to make passive income off their open space, you can be a host with STOW IT by renting out your extra space to those looking for vehicle storage. STOW it has many different types of hosts with different types of spaces including:

Commercial Storage

Individually Owned Storage

STOW IT Host Benefits

Being a host on STOW IT is super convenient because they offer the following to make renting out your space simple:

Reservation booking

Payment processing

Guaranteed payments: you will always get paid on time, even if your renter is late on their payment

Hands-on support from their experienced customer service team

How to Become a Host

Listing your space on STOW IT is very easy. Within ten minutes you can have your space listed on STOW IT and automatically marketed to their 15,000 plus individuals who visit their site each month. You control every aspect of renting your space out, how much you make, and what items you can store.

If you have extra space and you are looking to make passive income from it, you can sign up to become a host here.

