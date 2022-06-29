Nanoprecise Sci Corp achieves SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Compliance

EDMONTON, AB, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoprecise Sci Corp recently announced that it has achieved SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for System and Organization Controls for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Nanoprecise Sci Corp provides enterprise-level security for customers' data secured in the Nanoprecise Sci Corp System.

Nanoprecise specializes in the deployment of comprehensive, cloud-based solutions for the lifecycle monitoring of equipment, using IIoT, AI, and Data science applications, and works with organizations across several industries around the globe, by maintaining the highest standards for data protection. The validation of the SOC compliance affirms the promise of Nanoprecise Sci Corp in following the highest industry standards for data privacy and security, thereby offering complete peace of mind to its customers.

At its core, the Nanoprecise solution comprises of an advanced AES 256 encrypted IoT sensor (that complies with UL2900-2-2) and AI-powered software & mobile applications hosted on the cloud. The software is Blackberry penetration tested and is now SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II compliant. This solution offers valuable insights into the health of industrial assets. By complying with the SOC principles and protocols, Nanoprecise expands the vast array of data that companies can share for analysis and prediction. The compliance ensures that customers can share complex machine data to the Nanoprecise cloud, without any fear of data security or privacy concerns.

The compliance certification exhibits that Nanoprecise has established robust protocols, internal standards & policies in accordance with the AICPA standards for security, availability, integrity, confidentiality and privacy controls. The certification aims to bolster the confidence of customers in sharing their mission-critical data with complete peace of mind.

Nanoprecise Sci Corp not only meets but exceeds the industry standards for security and privacy. Nanoprecise was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in the compliance attestation domain for B2B SaaS companies. Over the span of 3 months, Prescient Assurance conducted the examination as per the standards established by the AICPA to ensure effective management of customer data. An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates that Nanoprecise Sci Corp manages the data of their current as well as future customers, with the highest standard of security and compliance.

About Nanoprecise Sci Corp

Nanoprecise Sci Corp is a global leader in the automated condition monitoring domain and specializes in the delivery of comprehensive, cloud-based solutions for the lifecycle monitoring of machines & equipment sets.

Nanoprecise is defining the industry's service standard for the monitoring and analytics of all types of industrial machines with its leading-edge IoT sensor and AI-powered software platform. The AI-based solution offers real-time predictive information about the genuine health & performance of industrial assets. Nanoprecise is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, and works with manufacturers & operators across various sectors & geographies to help drive their Industry 4.0 journey.

To know more, visit: www.nanoprecise.io

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1850128/Nanoprecise_Sci_Corp.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Nanoprecise Sci Corp