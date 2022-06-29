Knoetic Announces Two Executive Appointments to its Sales and Engineering Teams

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoetic , an Accel-backed people analytics startup "built with Chief People Officers, for Chief People Officers," today announced two major appointments to its executive team. Beth Gentile has been appointed Head of Sales, and Trevor Rundell has been named Head of Analytics and Platform Engineering. The appointments support Knoetic's 400% year-on-year growth and ongoing focus on delivering critical people insights to CPOs and their teams so they can make smarter data-driven decisions about their workforce. Knoetic also announced the opening of dozens of new roles at its company.

Beth, a sales leader from Silicon Valley unicorns Square and Box and Stanford alumni, will oversee Knoetic's Sales and Partnerships functions, with a focus on growing revenue, winning key customers and partners, and informing product roadmap initiatives by relaying information from the voice of the customer. At Square, she served as a divisional Head of Sales, leading a team of over 60 salespeople that accounted for tens of millions in revenue. Beth brings deep experience building sales processes, coaching, developing sales leaders, and has a passion for growing and scaling teams.

"I have always been a people-first leader and firmly believe that employees are a company's most valuable asset. The combination of Knoetic's mission to empower Chief People Officers and the opportunity to partner with some truly great people is what inspired me to take on this new challenge," said Beth Gentile, Head of Sales at Knoetic. "I am thrilled to be partnering alongside Joseph Quan and Trevor Rundell as we build this company with phenomenal growth opportunities ahead of us."

Trevor, a former engineering leader from Hubspot and Drift (valued at over $1 billion) and graduate of MIT, will lead Knoetic's engineering organization, supporting the company's ambitious product vision. He'll also be responsible for architecting scalable people analytics systems that support thousands of customers. Trevor helped lead one of the engineering teams behind HubSpot's analytics platform from Series E through an IPO, and more recently was at Drift as one of its founding employees, helping scale the team and product for nearly six years through an eventual acquisition by Vista Equity Partners for $1B+ in 2021.

"The best leaders I've worked with were masters at weaving together powerful stories using a mixture of data and anecdotes," said Trevor Rundell, Head of Analytics and Platform Engineering at Knoetic. "One without the other is simply an incomplete picture. Knoetic is the only tool I've seen that prioritizes both, putting instant access to data and a community of the best people leaders right at your fingertips."

"I'm thrilled to welcome two new leaders to our executive team," said Joseph Quan, Knoetic's Founder & CEO. "Both Beth and Trevor have proven track records and bring unique leadership philosophies that will only accelerate Knoetic. There's a long journey ahead of us, but every day we've continued to grow our platform of Chief People Officers, giving them quantitative and qualitative insights to make better decisions for their companies."

