Johnson Controls Named as Microsoft's Global Sustainability Changemaker and US IoT Partner for 2022

- Johnson Controls honored for OpenBlue Enterprise Manager, delivering on sustainability, operational efficiencies, space optimization and occupant health goals

- OpenBlue technology is optimizing building performance with advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence

CORK, Ireland, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, was today named Global Sustainability Changemaker and U.S. IoT Partner of the Year at Microsoft's annual awards.

The Sustainability award was made for the significant societal impact Johnson Controls OpenBlue Enterprise Manager is having on boosting sustainability in buildings, improving ESG scores and enabling data-driven decision-making by customers. The IoT Partner award recognizes Johnson Controls for its OpenBlue platform which collects and primes data from IoT-connected devices inside buildings including HVAC, security and fire controls. It then uses machine learning, at the edge and in the cloud, to deliver insights enabling building owners and operators to drive exceptional efficiency, occupant comfort and safety outcomes.

"Buildings account for almost 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions, representing a major opportunity to drive greater sustainability and have a positive impact on climate change," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls. "With our unmatched, comprehensive suite of solutions that solve unique challenges, we are honored to be recognized as Microsoft's 2022 Sustainability Changemaker for our leading OpenBlue digital platform. It is a powerful tool in enabling our customers' transition to a sustainable, lower-carbon world, and reinforces our position as the leading digital solutions provider in the industry."

Commenting on the IoT award Vijay Sankaran, Johnson Controls vice president and chief technology officer added: "Optimizing a building's systems requires the retrieval of quality data from a number of different sources – analog, digital and physical – often in real time, which can require a comprehensive IoT deployment. Microsoft has recognized our work in this field as much of the data being harvested by the IoT systems we're deploying for customers is channeled into AI engines running on Microsoft Azure."

In addition to being named Sustainability Changemaker and U.S. IoT Partner of the Year in 2022, Johnson Controls was also named a finalist in two additional Partner of the Year categories – U.S. Education and global Independent Software Vendor (ISV), Business Excellence.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."

Among the earliest industrial companies to report carbon emissions and pledge emission reductions, Johnson Controls continues to make tremendous progress – committing to achieving net zero Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2040 – ten years ahead of the Paris Climate Agreement goal. By 2030, the company aims to cut its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 55% and Scope 3 emissions by 16%. These ambitious 2030 emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.

Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2022_announcement. Learn more about the collaboration between Johnson Controls and Microsoft here.

About Johnson Controls OpenBlue Digital Transformation

Johnson Controls announced its digital transformation nearly two years ago with the introduction of OpenBlue, a complete suite of connected solutions that delivers impactful sustainability, new healthy occupant experiences, and safety and security. These emerging and disruptive technologies such as cloud, Edge AI and machine learning address climate change by helping companies achieve their net zero and renewable energy goals.

Further fortifying Johnson Controls as a leader in the industry, the company acquired FogHorn, a provider of Edge AI software, and Tempered Networks, which allows Johnson Controls to secure buildings data from edge to cloud with zero trust based Airwall technology. As the number of sensors and amount of data in buildings continues to grow exponentially, the value of processing data and applying intelligence at the edge, without having to send data to the cloud, becomes increasingly pronounced. By using software-defined perimeters to create secure communications, Johnson Controls can ensure critical data and services are safe from threats. This further creates value for customers by enabling real-time, secure and actionable insights.

Additionally, OpenBlue Innovation Centers, located in cities across the globe including San Jose, Singapore, Pune and Cork, are designed for seamless, expeditious collaboration between expert teams.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of more than 135 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

