Union Institute & University Presents its 23rd Residency Conference & Annual Social Justice Dinner

CINCINNATI, June 28, 2022 ­­/PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, July 11, 2022, Union Institute & University's Ph.D. Program in Interdisciplinary Studies presents the 23rd Residency Conference entitled "Ecologies of Hope and Change: Confronting Environmental Injustice from Climate to the Classroom and Beyond." Like time, there never seems to be enough hope, and the conference works to create more of it. Union's current students and alumni will confront injustice in order to bring hope and change. Presenters and participants synthesize the knowledge and find new ways of thinking about their own research topic, in a true interdisciplinary style. The conference will end with Union's annual Social Justice dinner, featuring the poet, Richard Blanco.

Union Institute & University Presents its 23rd Annual Social Justice Dinner, which features Richard Blanco

Blanco wears many hats: presidential inaugural poet, memoirist, public speaker, educator, and advocate. He invites communities to connect by engaging with the heart of the human experience and, specifically, Blanco identifies the shared identities within the United States. In the spirit of seeking answers, Blanco describes the core of our nation through poems that "interrogate our past and present, grieve our injustices, and note our flaws, but also remember to celebrate our ideals and cling to our hopes."

Join Union's Board of Trustees, staff, faculty, students, and alumni in welcoming Richard Blanco to Cincinnati. Tickets required: https://uiu.ce21.com/item/alumni-registration-uiu-phd-conference-day-social-justice-dinner-477835

About Union Institute & University

Founded in 1964, Union Institute & University is a pioneer in educating adults through distance learning. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, Union Institute & University offers undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degree programs and certificates designed for adults seeking to make a difference in their own lives and within their communities. The university offers specialized online and low residency degree programs with high-touch faculty attention, designed for students regardless of where they live and work. Union's flexible delivery models emphasize relevant and transformative coursework taught by a national faculty of scholar-practitioners. Union graduates ­­ — including two dozen college presidents, in addition to other leaders in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, members of the United States Congress, and the first female prime minister of Jamaica — promote Union's legacy of utilizing education to transform lives and communities. To learn more about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1-800-861-6400.

