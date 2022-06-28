Surefire Local Voted Most Likely to Recommend by Small Business Owners in G2's Summer 2022 Reports

The company earned 18 badges in total, ranging from Users Most Likely to Recommend to High Performer and Easiest Setup in the Local Marketing, Local SEO and Local Listings Management Categories.

VIENNA, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local (www.surefirelocal.com), the leading business intelligence marketing software for small businesses to attract customers, grow profits, and maximize efficiency, announced today the company has been recognized as an industry leader for local marketing software in G2's Summer 2022 Reports.

G2 is the world's largest review platform for software and services used by business owners and professionals to research and compare technology solutions based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. The badges and rankings included in G2's Summer 2022 Reports are based on data provided by real, verified users of the software.

"Our obsession with product, customer service, and our mission to help locally-focused businesses simplify online marketing so they can grow profitably has never changed, which is why it is so humbling to read each and every G2 review from our incredible customers," said Chris Marentis. "Our customers are central to our mission, and being recognized as a leader in several essential categories for success is a testament to the entire Surefire Local organization. I want to say thank you to everyone who took the time to write a review on G2."

Surefire Local earned 18 badges in total in G2's Summer 2022 Report; most notable were: Most Likely to Recommend, Easiest Setup, and High Performer in the Local Marketing, Local SEO and Local Listings Management categories. The company has become an essential tool for locally-focused businesses of all sizes, across many industries. From roofing and HVAC contractors, to lawyers, optometrists, chiropractors, and CPAs, Surefire Local's business intelligence marketing software helps to attract customers, grow profits, and maximize efficiency.

About Surefire Local

Surefire Local provides business intelligence marketing software for small businesses helping them attract customers, grow profits, and maximize efficiency. Through its flagship product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™, locally-focused businesses of all sizes can remove digital roadblocks hindering growth, gain insights, and take action to attract and engage new and current customers through measurable, multi-channel marketing.

