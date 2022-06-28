REAL AMERICA'S VOICE NETWORK AND THE GATEWAY PUNDIT TO HOST TELEVISED MISSOURI GOP SENATE DEBATE

Debate will take place in St. Louis, MO on July 11, 2022

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real America's Voice and The Gateway Pundit announced a jointly hosted televised debate among candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Missouri's United States Senate in 2022.

This debate will take place on July 11, 2022, at 7:00PM CDT in St. Louis, Missouri.

Real America's Voice and The Gateway Pundit will invite only the top four viable candidates to participate according to recent public polling to include former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and Congressman Billy Long.

This debate will be moderated by Real America's Voice's Dr. Gina Loudon and Editor of The Gateway Pundit, Jim Hoft.

About Real America's Voice

Real America's Voice delivers news programs and live-event coverage that capture the authentic voice and passion of real people across America.

Our creative services, video production, content delivery, media buying, and broadcast studio teams have been delivering impactful messaging to multi-screen, multi-cultural and multi-platform audiences for over 15 years.

About The Gateway Pundit

Founded in 2004, The Gateway Pundit is an online news publication consisting of news, commentary, and analysis.

Located in St. Louis, Missouri, TGP focuses on topics Heartland Americans care about. Since its founding, TGP has grown into one of America's leading news outlets with over 2.5 million daily readers. Millions of Americans have lost trust in the purportedly unbiased nature of the mainstream media. TGP addresses this gap as a reliable news source for the stories and views that are largely untold or ignored by traditional news outlets.

Stream the MISSOURI GOP SENATE DEBATE LIVE on July 11, 2022 online at http://realamericasvoice.com or on DISH Ch. 219, Pluto TV Ch. 240, Samsung TV Plus Ch. 1029, The Roku Channel Ch. 175, SelectTV Ch. 106, as well as Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku streaming devices.

