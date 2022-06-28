Jacksonville Jaguars, PureCycle Team Up to Help Stop Over Half a Million Pieces of Plastic from Entering Our Environment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT) and the Jacksonville Jaguars are teaming up to help divert over half a million pieces of plastic waste at TIAA Bank Field from being landfilled or flowing into waterways. The Jacksonville Jaguars are the first professional sports team in Florida to implement PureCycle's PureZero TM waste program, a first-of-its-kind plastic waste program geared toward stadiums and entertainment venues. Through this partnership, PureCycle becomes the Proud Plastic Recycling Partner of the Jaguars. Part of the efforts in the first year of the partnership with the Jaguars will be focused on understanding the positive impact of the program on the Jacksonville area.

Mike Otworth, CEO, PureCycle, said, "PureCycle teamed up with the Jacksonville Jaguars to recycle more than 500,000 pieces of plastic waste to help end the single-use plastic cycle at TIAA Bank Field. With the PureZero TM Program, the Jacksonville Jaguars can help bring plastic waste full circle, helping stop gameday plastic trash from being landfilled or flowing into our rivers and oceans."

No. 5 plastic (polypropylene) is a common plastic found at almost every stadium across America and it mostly goes unrecycled because leftover food and liquid make it difficult and costly to recycle. Through game-changing technology, PureCycle will collect and effectively recycle and remove impurities from souvenir stadium cups and food containers to create an ultra-pure recycled (UPR) plastic that can be recycled over and over again.

"Whether it's a Jaguars game day or a sold-out concert, we welcome big crowds to TIAA Bank Field," said Ryan Prep, vice president of facilities for the Jaguars. "Alongside City Wide Facility Solutions and other stadium partners of the Jacksonville Jaguars, we're eager to get the PureCycle program implemented in Jacksonville and do our part to reduce plastic waste. We hope our fans will join us this season by seeking out recycling containers around the stadium."

PureCycle's partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars aims to reduce the amount of plastic waste generated at the more than 50 games and events, and will help stock concessions with No. 5 plastic products, creating a truly circular recycling system and an innovative sustainability plan for the team.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented solvent-driven purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform

s

polypropylene plastic waste (designated as No. 5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process removes color, odor, and other impurities from No. 5 plastic waste resulting in an ultra-pure recycled (UPR) plastic can be recycled and reused over and over again, changing our relationship with plastic.

About the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a professional football team, one of 32 member clubs of the National Football League (NFL), aligned in the South Division of the American Football Conference (AFC). Founded on Nov. 30, 1993, the team began play as an expansion team in 1995 and will compete in its 28th season in 2022. The team is owned by Shahid Khan, who purchased the franchise in January 2012. The club plays its home games at TIAA Bank Field, located near the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. Since their inaugural season in 1995, the Jaguars have won three division titles and made seven playoff appearances, playing in 14 postseason games.

