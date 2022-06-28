Evolution goes live in West Virginia with Live Casino offering

Evolution today announced that it has gone live with its wide-ranging online live casino offering for operators in West Virginia

STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Operators have access to Evolution's wide range of online live casino games for this market, with the first live dealer games for West Virginia's online players including Live Roulette, Lightning Roulette, Blackjack, Infinite Blackjack, Three Card Poker and Ultimate Texas Hold'em. All of these Evolution games are streamed live from Evolution's state-of-the-art studio in Pennsylvania.

Evolution opened its first US live casino studio, in New Jersey, in August 2018, and followed this with studios in Pennsylvania, Michigan and soon to launch in Connecticut. West Virginia becomes the fourth US state in which Evolution is operating Live Casino in, while it has been operating its slots portfolio in this market since September 2020.

Jeff Millar, Commercial Director North America at Evolution, said: "We are so happy to bring our live dealer games to players in West Virginia. We are sure online players will absolutely love what they see and the experience of playing live at the tables, just as they would in a real land-based casino."

Millar added: "Players in West Virginia have had access to our extensive slots offering from our Group brand NetEnt for some time. Now our live offering adds even more choice and, of course, a new dimension of excitement as online players bet in real-time, with real dealers and alongside fellow online players."

