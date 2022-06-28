DENSO Ranked Among Top U.S. Patent Holders

Mobility supplier continues to solidify its place as one of the most innovative companies within the U.S. intellectual property space

DENSO recognized for 10th consecutive year as a top 50 U.S. patent holder by IFI CLAIMS

DENSO ranked 34th among top 300 U.S. patent holders by Harrity Patent Analytics

Inclusion exemplifies DENSO's commitment to innovation and R&D in key technology areas that advance mobility, sustainability and safety

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has been ranked by IFI CLAIMS and Harrity Patent Analytics in their annual lists of the top patent holders in the U.S. DENSO's rise within both lists demonstrates its long-term commitment to creating new technologies in the automotive space and beyond. It also highlights how the company will leverage new solutions to advance its Two Great Causes: Green – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 – and Peace of Mind – creating a safe and seamless world for all.

"These honors are a credit to our people, a group of passionate innovators who are continuously pushing mobility forward," said Pat Bassett, senior vice president of Engineering at DENSO in North America. "The last year did not come without its challenges, but we stayed focused on collaborating to create new value for our customers and develop real solutions for a safer and more sustainable future."

DENSO was ranked 32nd in the 2021 Top 50 U.S. Patent Assignees from IFI CLAIMS, a patent data analytics firm. 2021 marks the 10th year DENSO has appeared on the Top 50 list, along with companies like IBM, Samsung, Apple, and Honeywell. View the full list here. DENSO was also ranked 47th on IFI CLAIMS' Global 250 list, which presents a comprehensive view of a company's entire global patent holdings. View the Global list here.

Harrity Patent Analytics ranked DENSO 34th in its 2022 Patent 300® List, an annual compilation of the top 300 companies, organizations, and universities in the patent field. It is based on the quantity of U.S.-issued patents each year.

Beyond these honors and awards, DENSO's commitment to research and development (R&D) is reinforced further through its R&D centers around the world. The centers and teams in the U.S., Israel, Canada, and Finland promote open innovation to advance new technologies, particularly in electrification, connectivity, automated driving, artificial intelligence,cybersecurity and data analytics fields.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, DENSO in North America generated $9.5 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation, and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/

