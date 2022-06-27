Vibra partners with IBI-Tech and advances in the innovation sector

Agreement promotes direct connection with the modern Israeli ecosystem

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibra Energia, one of the largest energy companies in Brazil and leader in the fuel and lubricant distribution market, is expanding its operations in open innovation. The company has just closed a partnership with IBI-Tech in its internationalization process to have a better access to new startups and opportunities. Vibra, which recently launched its innovation hub, Vibra co.lab, has now a direct connection with the entrepreneurial environment in Israel. Last May, the company actively participated in Ecomotion Week in Tel Aviv.

"Vibra has reinvented itself and we are experiencing the biggest transformation ever seen in terms of mobility, guided by the energy transition and a low carbon economy. The challenge is to expand the culture of innovation within the company and the partnership with IBI-Tech is an important step," explains Renato Vieira, Head of Innovation at Vibra Energia.

The objective of the agreement is to encourage the exchange of technologies and bring solutions that meet the challenges in mobility, energy transition and cybersecurity - topics that will be addressed directly at Vibra co.lab, allowing successful connections with startups and scale-ups.

"It's an opportunity discover new methodologies. We believe that we will foster and generate business, in addition to taking Vibra to a new level of international connections with entrepreneurs and researchers who work globally," says Vieira.

"Israel is a leader in technological innovation and this cooperation will have a positive impact on Vibra to achieve its strategic goals. We are very honored with this partnership," says Daniel Skaba, CEO of IBI-Tech.

About Vibra

Vibra Energia provides the best energy and mobility alternative to its customers, aligned with the best ESG practices in the sector. Vibra is licensed under the Petrobras brand, forming a network of 8,300 gas stations. The franchises for the segment are the BR Mania convenience stores and the Lubrax+ automotive lubrication centers. With a national logistics structure, the company has a portfolio of more than 18.000 corporate clients, in segments such as aviation, transport, commerce, electro-intensive industries, chemical products, supply house and agribusiness. With BR Aviation, it has more than 70% of the aviation market, fueling aircrafts in more than 90 Brazilian airports. In lubricants, it is the market leader with Lubrax and has the largest industrial plant for the production of lubricants in Latin America. www.vibraenergia.com.br

