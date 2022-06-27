PRODUCT REPORT CARD ANNOUNCES NEW "DREAM CAR SWEEPSTAKES" AMONG OTHER CASH GIVEAWAYS

DENVER, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer survey panel site Product Report Card is giving participants the chance to win an $80,000 car. Entering the sweepstakes is free for Product Report Card members.

Ford F-150 (PRNewswire)

Product Report Card has a number of giveaways: daily, weekly, and monthly from $100 up to $1000 cash.

The $80,000 "Dream Car Sweepstakes" is open to both existing and new Product Report Card members. Simply completing any survey on the site before December 10th, 2022, at 11:59 PM earns members one entry. There are no restrictions on the number of entries a member can have. The more surveys they complete, the greater their chance of winning becomes.

The winner will be able to choose their prize from one of three Ford models: Mustang, F-150 or Expedition. Depending on their selection, the value of the prize is between $50,000 - $80,000.

This is Product Report Card's second "Dream Car Sweepstakes" giveaway. The previous winner based out of Huntersville, North Carolina won a Ford F-150 in December 2021.

Product Report Card has a number of giveaways: daily, weekly, and monthly from $100 up to $1000 cash. If you're not a member and would like to enter the sweepstakes and become eligible for other giveaways, you can join at https://www.sweeps.productreportcard.com/ .

ABOUT PRODUCT REPORT CARD

Since 2012, Product Report Card has been a trusted partner to over 200 companies, providing them with invaluable market research from our 2,558,610 members. Product Report Card provides more opportunities for high-paying surveys and more free product testing opportunities than anyone else. Participants need to be 18+ and a legal resident of one of the fifty United States or the District of Columbia

Download images here and video here .

PRESS CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Kristin Priou

Sr. Digital PR Manager, eAccountable

Kristin.Priou@eAccountable.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ROI Rocket