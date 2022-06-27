InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy-To-Assemble Fireplace Grate (JKK-128)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a space-saving fireplace grate that could be easily assembled at home by consumers," said an inventor, from Scranton, Kan., "so I invented the E Z GRATE. My design would also be easier for retailers to store and ship than traditional grates welded into one form."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an easy-to-assemble grate for fireplaces. In doing so, it can be taken apart for cleaning or personalization. It also saves space within a retail establishment's inventory and it eliminates the need to maneuver a large awkward box. The invention features a practical design that is easy to store, ship, assemble and use so it is ideal for households with fireplaces. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JKK-128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp