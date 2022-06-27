Genesys Named a Leader in Journey Orchestration Platforms Report

Company provides real-time journey analytics, data management and orchestration capabilities that enable businesses to optimize and scale customer experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has been named a leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration Platforms, Q2 2022". The company considers this placement recognition of the combined strength of its journey analytics, data management and orchestration capabilities, along with its scalability and extensive ecosystem to help organizations better visualize and improve the customer experience.

In today's experience economy, people want their interactions with brands to be easy, connected and contextual, regardless of the channels they use. However, many brands are incredibly limited with inadequate analytics and siloed data. This makes it nearly impossible to see and understand what their customers want or the challenges they're facing in real time, so they can enhance the experiences they deliver.

The Forrester report recognized Genesys solutions for combining "journey templates and dashboards to identify obstacles faced by customers, determine the root cause, and act." This is made possible through the company's customer journey analytics and orchestration capabilities across its platforms, including Pointillist® by Genesys and Genesys Predictive Engagement. These solutions give businesses more visibility and understanding of people's behavior, preferences, and intent on voice and digital channels, as well as the ability to rapidly action insights. This helps drive customer outcomes, business KPIs and operational effectiveness.

The Forrester Wave™ report, authored by Joana de Quintanilha and Paul McKay, vice president and principal analyst, and principal analyst respectively, noted, "Genesys is a good fit for companies that want to connect web and contact center data and take a metrics-based approach. It's also a good fit for companies needing strong journey visualization, a flexible canvas for journey design and planning, and analytics to scale journey management."

Genesys received the top score possible – 5 out of 5 – in 11 of the 27 criteria. Forrester gave Genesys the highest score in the performance, scalability, client experience, integration, workflow automation and continuous testing criteria – which Genesys believes are critical factors that help businesses rapidly scale to support customer growth and serve an expanding and varied user base.

Additionally, Genesys was recognized by Forrester for its "extensive partner network to increase self-service, reduce customer service costs and drive contextual conversations. This translates into a roadmap that includes automated journey insights across the Genesys product suite, along with machine learning capabilities."

"With an increasingly challenging landscape, organizations cannot afford to neglect the moments that are breaking customer relationships," said Olivier Jouve, executive vice president and general manager, Genesys Cloud CX™. "To orchestrate frictionless experiences, businesses need real-time insight and the capability to act so they can improve the customer journey. Our recognition as a leader from Forrester demonstrates for us that our innovation and partner ecosystem are primed to help businesses deliver standout experiences that drive loyalty and trust with today's digital customer."

