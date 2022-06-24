ReyCon Construction Management Completes Work at Wychmere Beach Club in Harwichport

Built during the pandemic, Wychmere now has a spectacular new 35,000 square foot event space, "Dune"

PLYMOUTH, Mich. and HARWICHPORT, Mass., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReyCon (formerly Reynolds Construction), a leader in construction management throughout Massachusetts, is pleased to announce the recent completion of work at the Wychmere Beach Club on Cape Cod. The Club held its first wedding reception at the newly constructed "Dune" event space in May 2022.

Wychmere (PRNewsfoto/Reycon) (PRNewswire)

Wychmere Beach Club is a prestigious multi-use compound in Harwichport. The property spans 20 Oceanfront acres on Nantucket Sound and features exclusive event space, a private beach, sparkling pools, festive poolside bars and restaurants and a tennis club. While ReyCon is a respected player in multiple construction markets- this is one of the firms most high-profile hospitality projects.

ReyCon's work at Wychmere consisted of ground up construction on a stunning 35,000 sq feet oceanfront wedding venue as well as adjacent pools, pool deck and bar/restaurant. "Dune" features panoramic ocean views accessible through expansive windows, balconies and a rooftop terrace with frameless glass walls. Outside, the beach club boasts two brand new grand pools, a kids pool and an extra-large hot tub. This glamour is set amongst picturesque landscaping – resulting in one of New England's most extraordinary oceanfront settings.

ReyCon field teams -led by Project Manager Greg Ginsburg -worked in collaboration with ­­­­the property owner Atlas Investment Group, the architecture and design team at GS Design Group Inc., as well as a highly respected team of subcontractors.

"We were thrilled to partner with Atlas Investment Group on a hospitality project of this magnitude and prestige" said Mike Reynolds, President of ReyCon, "The Wychmere Beach Club is an absolute jewel and one of the truly special beach clubs and event venues not only on Cape Cod, but all of New England. I'm particularly proud of the fact that this project was initiated and developed during the challenging pandemic. Success on the project required creative problem solving and a tremendous team effort - everyone involved deserves credit for driving the program forward during uniquely difficult times."

"Mike and his team at ReyCon were true professionals and exceptional partners on this project" said Kevin Kelly of Atlas. "We were impressed with their collaborative approach and ability to adapt and adjust on the fly during challenging times – without compromising cost or quality.

We shared a common goal - to create a world-class, five-star venue for weddings, corporate meetings and other special occasions. The result of the project and our overall experience with ReyCon was nothing less than spectacular."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reycon