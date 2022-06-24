L.L. Johnson Lumber Mfg. Co. Adds Tropical Forest Products' Black Label™ Brand of Sustainable Tropical Hardwoods to Product Offerings

TORONTO, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Forest Products has announced that its premium Black Label™ brand of Ipe and other tropical hardwoods will now be available through L.L. Johnson Lumber Mfg. Co. locations in Charlotte, Michigan and South Bend, Indiana. L.L Johnson will distribute the full line of Black Label's sustainable tropical hardwoods throughout their network of warehouse and retail locations.

"The Black Label team is excited to expand throughout Michigan and Indiana with L.L. Johnson, the longest-running hardwood lumber company in Michigan for over 110 years," said Brian Lotz, Technical Director for Tropical Forest Products. "Black Label is dedicated to supplying sustainably harvested, above architectural grade lumber to add richness and beauty to any project."

Committed to providing 100% legally sourced sustainable tropical hardwoods from South America, all trees used to produce Black Label products are methodically chosen based on the forest's age, size and productive wellbeing. Black Label's portfolio includes Ipe, Cumaru, Jatoba, Garapa, Angelim and Tigerwood, with various commercial and residential applications ranging from decking, cladding and ceilings to timber sizes and architectural millwork.

"L.L. Johnson Lumber Co. is pleased to add Black Label products to our offerings," said Bob Laurie, Lumber Buyer, L.L. Johnson Lumber Mfg. Co. "Their dedication to sustainability fits well with our own company's history of being good stewards of the forests and trees used in our products."

Delivering enhanced strength and stability through its kiln-dried process, Black Label raises the bar for premium, sustainable lumber. Every board, and hardware accessory must be Premium Architectural Grade or above to earn the name Black Label.

Black Label provides a complete marketing and promotional support program along with a strong online presence, all with the dealer, contractor, architect, designer and homeowner in mind. Visit https://blacklabelwood.com or learn more about Tropical Forest Products at https://WeAreTropical.com or call 905-672-8000.

About L.L. Johnson Lumber Mfg. Co.

L.L. Johnson Lumber Mfg. Co., a leading name in the forest products industry, has specialized in quality domestic and imported hardwood lumber and plywood for over a century. With projects ranging from the Atlantic City Boardwalk to Washington, D.C.'s premier National Golf Club to high-end pianos by a world-renowned maker, they have partnerships across North America. Cabinetry and Furniture makers, Boat builders, Architects, Fabricators, and Luthiers find fine-quality resources for their projects through L.L. Johnson Lumber Mfg. Co. Learn more by visiting theworkbench.com or call 1-800-292-5937.

About Tropical Forest Products

Tropical Forest Products, a leading hardwood distributor that operates throughout the United States and Canada, was founded with the belief that acquiring lumber of superior quality should be easy and ethical. Its team is made up of passionate people who love everything about forests and their survival. Tropical strives to meet every client's need with quality lumber, deliver products on time, maintain commitment to client service, and maintain the best prices in the market.

