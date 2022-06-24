Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Announces Leadership Advancements

Longtime leader Dan Forsman takes chairman role as new leadership team is set to serve

ROSWELL, Ga., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, one of the largest and most successful real estate organizations in the country, recently announced after more than 37 years serving as president and CEO at the company, Dan Forsman will ascend to Chairman of the organization. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a full-service brokerage with 29 office locations throughout Georgia and more than 1,600 sales associates. Forsman is an iconic industry leader who has built a lasting legacy over the past nearly 60 years working in real estate brokerage for the Metro Atlanta and Georgia markets.

Effective July 1, 2022, DeAnn Golden will be President and Chief Executive Officer; Kathy Connelly will serve as Chief Operating Officer; Lori Lane will assume the role of President of Georgia Properties' New Homes Division and Executive Strategist, Luxury Collection and Global Living; and Todd Tucker will take on the positions of Executive Vice President for Real Estate Operations and Qualifying Broker. Mary Wargula will step into an expanded role as SVP of Brokerage Offices and Regional Manager; and Janet Mauldin will serve as Senior Vice President of Relocation.

"Last year we achieved a brokerage record of $5.2 billion in sales and we're on track to out-perform that in 2022," says Forsman. "Our Georgia Properties family is thriving and it's because of this prosperity that I now find myself in the incredible position to elevate these longtime leaders, who take the company to the next level of success."

Golden, previously Senior Vice President and Regional Manager at Georgia Properties, has assumed many roles over her career with the firm, since first joining the brokerage in 2004. The 26-year real estate veteran and second-generation real estate professional served as a successful sales associate, team member, trainer, coach, managing broker, regional manager, executive leadership member and 2019 Atlanta REALTORS® Association President. She also holds an MBA from University of Georgia in Real Estate, Strategic Management and Marketing.

"Over the years, Dan has been an incredible mentor to us all, working hard to ensure we're at the top of our game, and it's the greatest honor to continue his legacy of excellence as we support and expand our extraordinary Georgia Properties family," says Golden. "For the past six decades, our company has also maintained a tremendous legacy as a market leader but part of my job going forward is to ensure that our history of excellence is balanced by our progressive and innovative spirit to continually evolve."

Lane - formerly the SVP of Georgia Properties' New Homes Division and SVP of Luxury Collection - will take on an expanded role both with new homes and luxury marketing. Over the years, Lane has enhanced the brand's luxury real estate marketing presence, launching its iconic Black and White Luxury Collection in 2015, which was awarded the MAX (Marketing for Excellence) Award by Georgia State University's Robinson College of Business and the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Lane will continue to provide expert advisory leadership to Georgia Properties' Luxury Collection and expand Global Living initiatives with a focus on affluent shoppers. As President of the New Homes Division, she will continue to lead the growth and development of the New Homes Division, where Lane and her team currently represent more than 30 exclusive communities around the Metro Atlanta area. Under Lane's leadership, Georgia Properties has won hundreds of GAHBA Obie awards for their clients and marketing team, a prestigious honor celebrating outstanding achievements in homebuilding.

In addition to Lane, Connelly joins the leadership team as COO, overseeing the company's growth in partnerships of mortgage, title, insurance and warranty. Her new role will round out the full-service suite of offerings at Georgia Properties, including: relocation, property management and corporate services. Connelly joined the company in 1994, held the positions of relocation director and Senior Vice President, has been recognized globally for her relocation excellence and was recently appointed to the Worldwide ERC Board of Directors.

Tucker, who has worked in the real estate industry for 25 years, takes on his new role of EVP for Real Estate Brokerage Services and Qualifying Broker with extensive real estate experience and skill. He joined the firm in 1997 and has had many roles over the course of his career including top sales associate, assistant broker, managing broker and most recently, SVP of Operations.

Forsman will stay with the company as executive chairman, offering his guidance to the new leadership team. Forsman's departure as President and CEO comes at a time of continued growth for Atlanta, which has transformed into an internationally renowned hub for business, arts, entertainment and technology.

"Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has seen exciting growth in the past few years and this new alignment will position the company to move forward strategically for positive transformation and continued growth," Forsman says. "The future looks so bright and I couldn't be putting this incredible company into more capable hands. This is their time to shine, our sales associates' time to shine and the right decision to move us forward forever."

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a full-service real estate brokerage company offering residential, commercial and property management services. With over $5.2 billion in sales 2021, 29 office locations and more than 1,600 sales associates, the company continues to expand its footprint in the Atlanta Metro market, including North Georgia Mountain and Lakes and the Southern Crescent. To learn more, visit www.bhhsgeorgia.com .

