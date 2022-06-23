Spin Master Entertainment Doctors Up a Fresh Spin on Preschool with New Animated Series "Vida the Vet"™

The Enchanting Series Is Set To Debut On BBC's CBeebies, Corus Entertainment's Treehouse and STACKTV Fall 2023

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Capitalizing on its proven success and expertise in the creation of children's programming, Spin Master Entertainment announced today the upcoming launch of an all-new animated series "Vida the Vet"™. Vida the Vet marks the 13th series to date from the creators of the preschool powerhouse franchise PAW Patrolâ and last year's worldwide box office success PAW Patrol: The Movie™.

Vida the Vet follows ten-year-old Vida, an animal doctor who nurtures the charming and silly woodland creatures who live outside her home. (CNW Group/Spin Master) (PRNewswire)

Season one of the series will debut on premiere children's broadcasters, BBC's CBeebies and streaming platform BBC iPlayer in the UK and Corus Entertainment's Treehouse and streaming platform STACKTV in Canada, during the Fall of 2023, expanding to a raft of international broadcasting partners to be announced at a later date. Vida the Vet follows ten-year-old Vida, an animal doctor who nurtures the charming and silly woodland creatures who live outside her home. Is there a fox with a sprained paw? A turtle with an itchy toe? A tiger with an aching tooth? Then Vida is the vet for the job. With quick thinking, a doctor's intuition and the help of her closest friends, Vida helps adorable animals and makes sure they get the care they need.

"Spin Master Entertainment has deep experience creating award-winning content and engaging stories for preschoolers that are infused with a sense of play," said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master's President of Entertainment. "Featuring a gorgeous, colorful world with a distinct look and feel, Vida the Vet will enchant preschoolers and their families with curious, courageous and caring stories about a little girl and her animal neighbors who show us how to take care of ourselves and others."

Executive produced by Spin Master Entertainment's President, Jennifer Dodge, along with Spin Master's Co-Founder, Ronnen Harary, Laura Clunie, Toni Stevens and the Emmy Award winning Jennifer Oxley ("Peg + Cat", "Wonder Pets") who also acts as showrunner; the series is created by Emmy Award Winner Dustin Ferrer ("Esme & Roy", "Peg+Cat") and will be animated by Toronto-based Jam Filled Entertainment.

Spin Master Entertainment is orchestrating a strategic global franchise roll-out and will lead consumer products cross-category licensing worldwide, starting with toys in 2024. Corus Entertainment's Nelvana has been secured as the exclusive licensing and merchandising representative for the brand in Canada and France.

"The classic and familiar world of Vida the Vet, with its beautiful 2D artwork and core theme of nurturing love for all animals, is the perfect property to extend across all facets of children's lives," said André Lake Mayer, Spin Master's SVP, Global Strategic Partnerships & Consumer Products. "We are excited to activate our growing consumer products enterprise with a fresh new property that will resonate within all key categories and regions and through strategic partnerships and promotions worldwide."

Vida the Vet complements Spin Master Entertainment's overall content pipeline of multiplatform entertainment all created with children in mind. Season one of Vida the Vet features 52 x 11-minute episodes.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With over 30 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.



Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Nelvana



Entertaining kids for over 50 years, Nelvana is a world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and action series, and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana's content airs on Corus Entertainment's kids channels in Canada and in over 180 countries around the world. The Nelvana library has over 4,800 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Canadian Screen Awards. Visit the Nelvana website at nelvana.com.

