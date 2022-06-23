InventHelp Inventors Develop Sanitizing System for Rental Bikes/Scooters (TLS-198)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to sanitize the handlebars on rental bikes and scooters to reduce the transfer of germs between riders," said the inventor, from Tampa, Fla., "so I invented the SANI- MIST. Our design eliminates the time and labor associated with manually wiping down handlebars after every user."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to disinfect rental or shared bicycles and scooters. In doing so, it ensures that the handlebars are clean and ready for the next user. As a result, it increases safety and sanitation and it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for bicycle/scooter rental companies and share organizations. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-198, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp