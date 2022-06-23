Celebrity makeup artist Kim Baker's GLAMAZON Beauty cosmetic line is making history as the first Black-owned brand to launch on global retailer ShopHQ

On June 30th, Kim Baker's GLAMAZON Beauty cosmetic line will be the first Black-owned brand of any kind to be available for purchase on ShopHQ.

ATLANTA, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary beauty icon Kim Baker is making history with the launch of her GLAMAZON Beauty cosmetic line on ShopHQ - June 30th. Glamazon Beauty is a premier cruelty-free, high-quality beauty line catering to all skin types and features an array of nourishing face, lip and eye products such as hydrating lip gloss, vegan foundation and concealer.

"ShopHQ is excited to announce GLAMAZON Beauty as their newest retail partner in this monumental month celebrating Juneteenth," states a ShopHQ senior executive. "GLAMAZON Beauty will be the first Black-owned beauty brand to launch on Shop HQ on Thursday, June 30th 2022."

Kim states: "I am excited to align with ShopHQ and make history by becoming the very first Black-owned beauty brand to launch on its network." "Together we are creating the change we wish to see in the world."

In addition to being the Founder and CEO of Glamazon Beauty, Kim is also a celebrity makeup artist whose client roster includes Angela Bassett, Toni Braxton, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Tom Cruise. She entered the beauty world as a 13-year-old model, later garnering huge success as a plus size model in the 90's. 30 years later Kim continues to be a trendsetting innovator and a legendary figure in the world of beauty.

"I established the GLAMAZON Beauty brand out of my frustration in not being able to find products that match my skin tone and that felt weightless. I wanted a skin-like finish to look and feel like myself but a little prettier."

Follow ShopHQ's Facebook (@ShopHQOfficial) and Instagram page (@ShopHQ) to catch Kim Baker live on June 29th. A full suite of GLAMAZON Beauty cosmetic products will be immediately available on ShopHQ.com, on June 30th.

About GLAMAZON Beauty

GLAMAZON Beauty offers efficacious products that allow all women to feel empowered, confident, and the best version of their authentic self.

About Kim Baker

Kim Baker is a New York-based commercial makeup artist who works with celebrities and models. During her 20-year modeling career, she was influenced by many leading makeup artists such as Fran Cooper, Sam Fine, Reggie Wells, Quietfire, Kevyn Aucoin and Paul Star.

In 2006, Kim received her big break when she worked with Hollywood A-listers Tom Cruise and actor Ving Rhames for the Mission Impossible movie press junket. Since then, her clientele has included NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, songstress Toni Braxton, singer John Legend, actress Dakota Fanning and radio personality Angela Yee as well as countless TV shows, including America's Next Top Model and Project Runway.

ShopHQ

ShopHQ is an ultra-fun, digital retailer offering exciting brands and unique products to customers around the country. Our television network delivers entertainment shopping to millions of homes while our ever-growing mobile, online and social channels invite you to shop, share and smile the day away.

SOURCE GLAMAZON Beauty