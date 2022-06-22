Protiviti Sees Positive Impact of Golf Brand Ambassador Program On and Off the Course

In honor of its 20th anniversary year, consulting firm donates additional 20,000 meals to its 'Birdies for Meals' program

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a happy coincidence, both of Protiviti's golf brand ambassadors won their respective golf tournaments on Sunday, June 19 – Jennifer Kupcho won the LPGA Meijer Classic and Matt Fitzpatrick took the trophy in the 122nd U.S. Open, representing his first Major Championship victory and first win in the United States. Kupcho's win was her second LPGA victory of the 2022 season.

"To say we were thrilled when both Matt and Jen won their tournaments, and on the same day last weekend, is an understatement," said Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino. "The combined success of Matt and Jen are making this a dramatic and exciting 2022 golf season. And for Protiviti to add to our contribution to our 'Birdies for Meals' program aligns the success of the golf program with our broader efforts to fight world hunger."

Birdies for Meals

As part of its Birdies for Meals program and i on Hunger initiative to help fight world hunger, Protiviti donates 1,000 meals to non-profit organization U.S. Hunger for every birdie its golf ambassadors make during Major tournaments. With the 19,000 meals resulting from Fitzpatrick's birdies shot during the recent U.S. Open, Protiviti's 2022 Birdies for Meals total is now 97,000 through five 2022 Major Championships with four events remaining in this season. The 97,000 meals tally includes an additional donation of 20,000 meals made by Protiviti in honor of the firm's 20th anniversary. The first 78,000 meals tallied this year have been pledged to Ukrainian refugee relief.

Launched in 2021 as part of Protiviti's long-standing commitment to community service, the Birdies for Meals program resulted in the firm donating 151,500 meals that year. Overall, Protiviti's i on Hunger initiative has provided over 12 million meals in more than 20 countries since it began in late 2014.

A Winning Combination

The golfers' partnership with the global consulting firm is part of a broader program to promote the Protiviti brand while supporting the community and providing unique opportunities to engage employees and clients alike. In the time since the brand ambassador program was launched in early 2020, they've both become woven into the fabric of Protiviti. "Matt and Jen strongly embody Protiviti's values of innovation, integrity, inclusion and commitment to success both on and off the golf course," added Tarantino. "We're pleased to continue championing their careers."

Kupcho competes next in the Women's PGA Championship in Bethesda, Maryland, June 23-26. Follow her on Twitter: @JenniferKupcho.

Fitzpatrick will join a Protiviti UK webcast for a live interview on July 4, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. BST. To register for the free event, please click here. Fitzpatrick competes next in the Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland, July 7-10. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFitz94.

For more information about Protiviti's golf brand ambassador program, the firm's sponsorship of Jennifer Kupcho (LPGA) and Matt Fitzpatrick (PGA) and for photos and video interviews with the players, please visit www.protiviti.com/golf.

Matt Fitzpatrick Career Highlights

In the summer of 2013, Fitzpatrick burst onto the golf scene by winning the U.S. Amateur Championship, becoming the first Englishman in more than 100 years to win the title. Nearly a decade later, the 27-year-old won the U.S. Open at the same venue where he won his U.S. Amateur title, becoming just the second golfer to achieve such a feat behind Jack Nicklaus . Fitzpatrick's relentless work ethic and pursuit of improvement can be seen in his rise from a top ranked amateur to a top-10 ranked professional in the world.

Eight career professional victories

Two Ryder Cup appearances for Team Europe

Jennifer Kupcho Career Highlights

History-making champion of the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur and now-LPGA Tour standout, Kupcho was the number one ranked female amateur golfer in the world prior to turning professional in May 2019 . A four-time All-American and the 2018 NCAA D1 Individual Champion at Wake Forest University , Kupcho has made a remarkably swift entrance to her professional career. Her breakout moment came at The Chevron Championship in April 2022 where the 24-year-old captured her first Major Championship.

Two career professional victories

2021 Solheim Cup appearance for Team USA

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

