NEW CAMPAIGN CELEBRATES PREMIUM AUSTRALIAN LEATHER

WARWICK, Australia, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kangaroo Industry Association of Australia (KIAA) is calling for designers of fashion, footwear, and apparel, together with industry which values high performance leather such as premium soccer boots and heavy-duty sports, to embrace kangaroo leather with the launch of a new U.S. social media campaign.

The peak body for the commercial kangaroo industry says the campaign – the first in its history – showcases one of the world's most beautiful, lightest, and strongest leathers, which importantly, is sourced sustainably and responsibly.

KIAA President Ray Borda said not only do people expect beautiful products, they're looking for exceptional performance.

"Kangaroo leather is unique as it has an ultra-thin fibre structure which provides greater strength and longevity. Today, with domestic and international certification schemes allowing consumers to determine whether the source of their leather is sustainable and ethical, it has become a natural choice for leading designers."

The commercial industry employs more than 3,000 people across Australia, predominantly from rural and remote areas, and supports local farmers. Commercial harvesting of kangaroos is widely considered by the scientific community, government, animal welfare experts, indigenous groups, and the agricultural industry as a responsible way to manage kangaroo numbers while boosting the economy.

Mr Borda continued: "All KIAA kangaroo leather is a by-product of the meat industry which would otherwise end up in landfill. Our priority is to use ethical and sustainable practices to turn a by-product into a valuable, premium product."

"This is a responsible approach in a circular economy – we're all being encouraged to make better choices and move away from fast, disposable consumer goods," said Mr Borda.

Australia has a national commercial code of practice for the humane treatment of kangaroos based on the latest scientific research into kangaroo behaviour and ecology. The industry must meet the code's high animal welfare standards set by animal welfare experts including The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), Australian Veterinary Association (AVA), state governments and regulators, the kangaroo industry and farmers.

