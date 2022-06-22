NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Born in New York, Marc Zaref received his BFA at the Rhode Island School of Design, and also studied at the Art Students League of New York, Center for Metal Arts and the Silvermine School of Art.

Multidisciplinary artist Marc Zaref honors Ukrainian solidarity with Defiance

Known to some as a sculptor, others as a painter, and to many a designer, the foundation of Zaref's processes is drawing, apparent in his work on paper and through playful assemblages of forged and welded steel. With a broad range of skills, paired with a knowledge and comfort of working with an extensive palette of methods and materials, Zaref freely articulates his expressions and ideas in two and three dimensions.

Inspired by the resilience and courage of the citizens of Ukraine, as well as his grandparents' stories of how they escaped from Kiev and Odessa in 1918 soon after the Bolsheviks invaded the region, Zaref created Defiance, a series of sculptures that symbolize their resistance and the free world's support of solidarity.

The form, derived from the "Czech Hedgehog" (most commonly seen in historic WWII images on the beaches of Normandy), is a simple, yet effective wartime structure meant as an obstacle for tanks and armored vehicles. With three elements to support one another, Zaref chose the colors of the Ukrainian flag—yellow (gold) and blue—and white as a symbolic element of international support and world peace. Engineered for expedited fabrication and acquisition of materials, the sculptures are installed as single or multiple units in either interior or exterior environments.

"As an artist, I am grateful to have the ability to contribute a visual voice bringing attention to the Ukrainian people and their plight to defend their home and democracy," says Zaref.

On Friday, June 24, Defiance! A Ukrainian Solidarity Project by Marc Zaref is going to be introduced to the community in Paia, Maui, Hawaii at a gallery opening at Art Project Paia, a multidisciplinary gallery that represents up-and-coming and established international, mainland and local artists with a distinct Hawaiian sensitivity.

Known for large format sculptures and installations, Zaref worked closely with Art Project Paia to create smaller versions of Defiance by reducing the size of the artwork and allowing a lower price point, therefore making the installation more readily available to everyone.

Made of steel and paint, and created in unique editions and sizes ranging from 7 – 20 inches, the sculptures honoring Ukrainian solidarity will be available for purchase at the gallery with prices ranging from $500 – $3,000. The unique editions are also available for purchase online. A portion of the sales will go to the Ukrainian National Women's League of America, the largest Ukrainian women's organization in the United States whose mission is to promote and develop educational and cultural efforts and provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians worldwide.

"The work is a symbol of our times, the symbol of resistance against oppression and the importance of freedom. Everyone who is against this war should want to display Marc Zaref's work, at home or at their office. It's an honor to represent Marc and his Defiance Project," says Tatiana Botton, owner of Art Project Paia.

To learn more about the Ukrainian Solidarity Project, view Zaref's work, CV and / or experience his studio, visit MarcZaref.com.

