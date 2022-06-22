InventHelp Presents Travelers Wireless Weight Scale (OCM-1468)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I grew up in the weights and measures industry and saw that there is a disconnect between the scale industry and the developing wireless software that is a part of our everyday life," said the inventor from Anaheim Hills, Calif. "I thought of this idea to bridge the gap and provide a way to determine the weight of a bag through wireless capabilities."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

She invented the SAGE FORCE that would provide travelers with the ability to weigh their bags at any location. The user would be able to weight their bags prior to leaving for the airport to make sure their luggage meets all of their airlines requirements. The smartphone application would allow the user to connect and obtain all of the information that they would need about their airline baggage fees. Additionally, this can help travelers avoid last-minute excess baggage fees with little or no recourse options.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1468, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp