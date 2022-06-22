Awesome Motive Acquires WP Charitable, Top-Rated Online Donation & Fundraising Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Awesome Motive , a fast-growing software and media company with over 20 million websites using their software, today announced their acquisition of WP Charitable , a top-rated donation and fundraising software for nonprofits.

Over 10,000+ non-profit organizations and website owners across the world use Charitable to create fundraising campaigns and raise more money online.

The Charitable acquisition further strengthens Awesome Motive's position as the market leader in the WordPress and digital eCommerce space as they continue to deliver innovative solutions that are helping shape the web for billions worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome WP Charitable to the Awesome Motive family," said Syed Balkhi, CEO of Awesome Motive. "One of our core beliefs is that companies should be forces for good. This acquisition allows us to use our knowledge, experience, and resources to further empower those who're changing the world for good".

Tens of thousands of non-profit organizations already use Awesome Motive growth tools like OptinMonster , WPForms , MonsterInsights , AIOSEO , and others to grow their online presence. Now they can raise even more money online using the powerful donation features of WP Charitable.

"We're excited to have Charitable join the Awesome Motive family, and I'm confident that the strength and leadership that Awesome Motive provides will ensure Charitable remains the leading online donation & fundraising solution for many years to come" said Eric Daams, co-founder of WP Charitable.

About Awesome Motive

Awesome Motive is a leading software and media company helping shape the web for billions worldwide. Collectively, their software powers over 20 million websites and includes many of the well-known website tools such as OptinMonster, WPForms, MonsterInsights, All in One SEO, PushEngage, WP Mail SMTP, SeedProd, Smash Balloon, and more. Awesome Motive has assembled a world-class team of industry experts (100% remote in over 45 countries) that provide unparalleled service and products to help small businesses grow and compete with the big guys. Learn more about Awesome Motive at awesomemotive.com .

About WP Charitable

Launched in 2015, WP Charitable is a top-rated WordPress donation and fundraising plugin. Over 10,000+ non-profit organizations and website owners across the world use Charitable to create fundraising campaigns and raise more money online. Learn more about Charitable at wpcharitable.com

