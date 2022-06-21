Serverfarm Grows Power Capacity at its LON1 Data Center

Available power set to almost double following infrastructure upgrade

LONDON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serverfarm, the innovative data center operator and developer, is expanding its carrier-neutral LON1 data center with an additional 8MW of highly efficient IT capacity in response to strong customer demand.

Serverfarm LON1 London data center expands power capacity with an additional 8MW of highly efficient IT capacity. (PRNewswire)

Serverfarm has operated its LON1 data center since March 2018 in Feltham, a location benefitting from its proximity to Slough, Hayes, Hounslow and Park Royal and strong connectivity to all major cloud platforms.

Arun Shenoy, CMO at Serverfarm, said: "We will have 3MW of new power capacity available in the next four months, with more to come in 2023. And in true Serverfarm sustainability fashion, by building additional data center power capacity without the construction of new facilities, we are avoiding the use of unnecessary concrete, steel or glass."

According to the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction 2021 Global Status Report, building materials and construction account for 10% of global CO2 emissions.

This triple award winning LON1 data center, is a three-story building containing nine halls with a power and cooling capacity of 20MVA. The data center is designed to be concurrently maintainable with an annualized Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) design of less than 1.25. The site is part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program and is capable of densities up to 40kW/rack.

The data center is well connected, providing direct network links to major cloud players including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, as well as strong fiber connectivity to data center clusters in Slough and London Docklands. LON1 also offers the full range of Serverfarm's award winning InCommand Services including IT infrastructure management delivering fully managed asset, capacity and change management services.

Serverfarm is a member of the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact and dedicated to aiding the United Kingdom achieve net-zero by 2050.

Serverfarm acquires existing facilities for modernization through sustainable infrastructure upgrades and green energy transition. The company has been growing rapidly across Europe, the Middle East, the U.S. and Canada and has firmly established its InCommand Services as the world leader in Data Center Management as a Service (DMaaS) with more than 750 locations now under management across more than 45 countries.

(PRNewsfoto/ServerFarm) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Serverfarm