Memorial Hermann and Houston Rockets Announce Memorial Hermann | Rockets Orthopedics

HOUSTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly two decades of working together, Memorial Hermann Health System and the Houston Rockets are excited to announce a unique, first-of-its-kind collaboration and branding partnership. Effective July 1, 2022, Memorial Hermann's entire orthopedics and sports medicine service line will be rebranded as Memorial Hermann | Rockets Orthopedics. In addition, Memorial Hermann's sports medicine institute clinics will be named Memorial Hermann | Rockets Sports Medicine Institute, and Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital will be named Memorial Hermann | Rockets Orthopedic Hospital. With the trust and support of the Houston Rockets, Memorial Hermann is proud to be the first health system in the country to be able to co-brand its orthopedic programs with a national sports team partner.

"Memorial Hermann and the Houston Rockets have had a long, proud history and partnership. We're also proud that this partnership unites two local institutions to work together for the people of Houston," said Dr. David Callender, President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System. "Memorial Hermann has been caring for Houstonians for 115 years, and the Rockets have been making this city proud for more than half a century. Our roots go deep in the city we love. So, we're joining forces to offer exceptional, best-in-class orthopedic care, yes – but also to help build a healthier Houston – and we are excited to show Greater Houston what we can accomplish by bringing our two exceptional teams together."

Both the Houston Rockets and Memorial Hermann strive to create the best experience for fans and patients alike, making the two organizations a perfect fit for a union such as this. Memorial Hermann and the Rockets first entered into a sponsorship agreement in 2005, making Memorial Hermann the official healthcare provider of the Houston Rockets. The two organizations have a long-standing cooperation on community wellness initiatives and more.

For over 10 years, the Houston Rockets and Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital have presented the 'Be Fit Challenge' which encourages and rewards students for healthy nutrition and physical activities. In addition, Memorial Hermann recently provided funding for numerous new breast-feeding stations to be installed in Toyota Center, providing private, tech-savvy breast-feeding and lactation spaces for mothers. Memorial Hermann is also funding the installation of additional baby-changing stations in all men's and women's restrooms throughout the arena.

And just last month, Memorial Hermann, in partnership with the Houston Rockets and the City of Houston, unveiled two newly refurbished basketball courts at the Moody Community Center in north Houston. Local children were treated to mini-clinics by Rockets players and coaches and given backpacks filled with items from Children's Memorial Hermann and the Rockets. The refurbished basketball courts, one inside and one outside, will provide this northeast Houston community with a quality place for kids and adults to get active and engage with one another through basketball, exercise classes, children's activities, and more. This collaboration was the first of many planned efforts and initiatives that will improve health and the quality of life for Greater Houston.

"This collaboration with Memorial Hermann is truly an honor for the Rockets organization, and it strengthens our fantastic long-standing partnership while further aligning the commitment we both have to the Houston community," said Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr. "The world-class service Memorial Hermann has provided to Rockets players over the years is indicative of the care they bring to all patients with unmatched knowledge and passion."

While the name may be changing, the convenient, high-quality care in orthopedics and sports medicine that Memorial Hermann currently offers at facilities located throughout the Greater Houston area is not. Our team of affiliated physicians, orthopedic surgeons, therapists and trainers work with patients to develop individualized and comprehensive treatment programs – from injury prevention and evaluation to orthopedic surgery and post-injury rehabilitation – so patients of all ages and physical conditions can return to leading active lifestyles in a safe, effective and timely manner. Of course, one does not need to be an athlete to receive orthopedic care from Memorial Hermann, but all patients can expect to receive the same, exceptional care that the Houston Rockets have relied on for their athletes for nearly 20 years.

"We will continue to provide the highest level of care for athletes and non-athletes alike, of all ages and abilities," said Dr. Walt Lowe, Chairman and Professor of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, Medical Director of the Memorial Hermann | Rockets Sports Medicine Institute and Head Team Physician of the Houston Rockets. "Whether it is your job to play a sport for a living, or if the closest you get to a sports arena is watching it on TV, you can trust that we have a team of specialists ready to get you back to doing the sport or activity you enjoy."

For more information on this new partnership, please visit: www.memorialhermann.org/ortho-rockets.

