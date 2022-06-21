Cymbiotika Releases Molecular Hydrogen Formulation to Provide Balance in the Body

New formula neutralizes harmful free radicals and reduces oxidative stress

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the launch of its Molecular Hydrogen formulation.

Antioxidants act as stabilizers in your body, countering the effects of free radical damage. Hydrogen is the most powerful antioxidant and the only molecule that can neutralize the most harmful free radical (hydroxyl), meaning it stops oxidative stress in its tracks while protecting cell integrity. Additionally, it is the smallest antioxidant, meaning that it can easily penetrate the cell and travel through the body.

"At Cymbiotika, we consistently aim to empower people to reclaim their health by filling nutritional gaps," said Cymbiotika's CEO and Co-Founder, Shahab Elmi. "We're proud that our Molecular Hydrogen does just that. Educating our consumers on the benefits of new products is key to helping them learn how to prioritize their wellness."

Cymbiotika's Molecular Hydrogen retails for $32. For suggested use, dissolve one tablet in 12-16oz of room temperature water and drink immediately. It is best taken on an empty stomach. Do not swallow the tablet directly. May repeat up to twice per day.

Cymbiotika crafts supplements with only the highest quality bioavailable,ingredients. Molecular Hydrogen is GMP, made in the USA, soy free, and gluten free. For more details, please visit: www.cymbiotika.com .

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, or additives in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

