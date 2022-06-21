ARQQ ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. Shareholders

ARQQ ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of: (i) all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Arqit securities between September 7, 2021 and April 18, 2022, inclusive; and/or (ii) all holders of Centricus securities as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Arqit and Centricus (the "Merger") and entitled to vote on the Merger.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 5, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Arqit's proposed encryption technology would require widespread adoption of new protocols and standards for telecommunications; (2) British cybersecurity officials questioned the viability of Arqit's proposed encryption technology in a meeting in 2020; (3) the British government was not an Arqit customer but, rather, providing grants to Arqit; (4) Arqit had little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system at the time of the Merger; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. you have until July 5, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

