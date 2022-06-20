ChannelAdvisor Announces FashionCommerce 2022 Event to Empower E-Commerce Success for Fashion and Beauty Leaders

E-commerce experts gather to share the latest trends and best practices for fashion and beauty brands and retailers during ChannelAdvisor's exclusive, global event

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced registration is now open for FashionCommerce 2022 , a virtual learning event for fashion and beauty brands and retailers on June 21, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/ChannelAdvisor) (PRNewswire)

FashionCommerce 2022 will be a half-day virtual event, hosted by ChannelAdvisor, exclusively for fashion and beauty brands and retailers. Attendees will have an opportunity to hear from the industry's most knowledgeable e-commerce experts who will share the latest trends, strategies and best practices for driving more online sales.

The event will feature speakers from leading retailers and marketplaces, including:

Macy's

Poshmark

NBC Universal

Zalando

The Bay

Shop Premium Outlets

Rakuten

"The fashion industry continues to see growth year-over-year1, and with this growth comes unprecedented change that is nearly impossible to plan for," said Stephanie Strong, Partner Manager and Category Manager of Fashion - Americas, ChannelAdvisor. "To keep up, companies need to continuously adapt and evolve. We've assembled a wide variety of fashion-focused e-commerce experts to share valuable insights on how to stay competitive in this ever-evolving industry."

FashionCommerce 2022 will take place in the US and EMEA. The free virtual event will be broadcast live and will be available for viewing on-demand.

To learn more about FashionCommerce and register, visit FashionCommerce 2022 .

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog , follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor , like ChannelAdvisor on Facebook and connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn .

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

1https://www.statista.com/topics/9288/fashion-e-commerce-worldwide/

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact

Caroline Riddle

caroline.riddle@channeladvisor.com

919-439-8026

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ChannelAdvisor Corporation