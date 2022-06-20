Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Unilever PLC (UL) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 (PR Newswire)-- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Unilever PLC ("Unilever" or the "Company") (NYSE: UL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Unilever American Depository Receipts ("ADRs") between September 2, 2020 and July 21, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ul.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that in July 2020, Ben & Jerry's board passed a resolution to end sales of its ice cream in "Occupied Palestinian Territory" as well as the risks attendant to the board's decision. Additionally, Unilever's s description of its legal risks was materially false and misleading because Unilever acknowledged that complying with all applicable laws and regulations was important but omitted to discuss Ben & Jerry's boycott decision, which risked adverse governmental actions for violations of laws, executive orders, or resolutions aimed at discouraging boycotts, divestment, and sanctions of Israel adopted by 35 U.S. states ("Anti-BDS Legislation").

If you suffered a loss in Unilever you have until August 15, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

