KORE MINING REORGANIZES TO CUTS COSTS AND FOCUS ON EXPLORATION AT IMPERIAL AND LONG VALLEY

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - KORE Mining Ltd. (TSXV: KORE) (OTCQX: KOREF) ("KORE" or the "Company") announces a plan to conserve capital and focus on high impact drilling activities at both of KORE's main assets, the Imperial gold project ("Imperial") and the Long Valley gold project ("Long Valley"). James Hynes, the current Executive Chairman and founder of KORE, will assume the President and CEO role effective July 1, 2022. Additional cost reductions at the corporate and project levels are designed to preserve cash and focus work on high impact drilling activities.

KORE's Executive Chairman James Hynes commented: "Given the challenging conditions for equity financings in the precious metals space, KORE's Board has made the decision to restructure management to reduce costs. With the reductions, KORE preserves optionality to pursue our permitted drill program at Long Valley while continuing to fund key permitting activities at Imperial."

Scott Trebilcock, commented: "Executive Chairman James Hynes is well positioned to advance key exploration activities having directed them throughout KORE's history. Ensuring spending goes into the ground and not to corporate overhead has to be the focus. I remain a Director and consultant to KORE and will support the Company from those roles."

Key Imperial Activity Continues

The Company has recently submitted a second drilling Plan of Operations ("PO") – a drill permit application - to the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for the existing Imperial gold deposit ("Imperial Zone"). The drilling ("Imperial Zone Drilling") is designed to provide technical information to support a feasibility study and mine permitting. This PO is expected to trigger a Mineral Validity Examination ("MVE") of Imperial Zone lode claims. The Company will work closely with the BLM to complete the Mineral Validity Examination expediently and to start processing the Imperial Zone Drilling permits.

KORE is also permitting regional exploration drilling at Mesquite East and Ogilvy, part of the Mesquite-Imperial-Picacho District ("District") via a second Plan of Operations ("ePO"). Mesquite East and Ogilvy are two of the ten highly prospective drill targets identified in the Imperial-Mesquite District to date – see KORE news releases May 17, 2022 and April 26, 2022. The Mesquite East and Ogilvy ePO is being advanced as per our news release of May 12, 2022. The cultural resource survey work has been paused due to the heat from desert summer with a plan to complete in the fall as temperatures decline.

KORE also continues to fund stakeholder engagement in Imperial County with the objective to build support for the ACES initiative ("A Clean Environment for the Salton Sea"). The Company plans to build social license to operate by utilizing excess clean materials from the mine to remediate toxic dust / air pollution impacting communities local to the Imperial project.

Cost Reduction Details

Scott Trebilcock will remain a Director and consultant to KORE after stepping down as President and CEO effective as of July 1, 2022. In the first half of 2022, the Company outsourced various accounting and back-office functions at lower cost and has re-negotiated several key contracts to reduce costs. The Company also eliminated a variety of other general and administrative costs and recently reduced staffing at the Imperial County office.

About KORE Mining

KORE Mining is focused on responsibly creating value from its portfolio of gold assets in California, USA. The Company is advancing the Imperial project towards development while continuing to explore across both district-scale gold assets.

Further information on Imperial and KORE can be found on the Company's website at www.koremining.com or by contacting us as info@koremining.com or by telephone at (888) 407-5450.

