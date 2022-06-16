Yellowstone Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage at 2 Locations near Park

BILLINGS, Mont. and IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U-Haul Companies of Montana and Idaho are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage at two facilities near Yellowstone National Park to help people affected by extreme flooding in the area.

Some 10,000 people have been evacuated from the park, and many homes nearby have sustained water damage. The flooding was caused by a combination of heavy rain and snow melts, causing historic levels in the Yellowstone River and very dangerous conditions throughout the area.

"As our neighbors deal with this disaster and seek help with the recovery process, we want to provide them with a clean, dry place to store their possessions," stated Doug McIntier, U-Haul Area District Vice President who oversees operations in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. "These floods have left behind destruction. Those in need can give us a call and receive a storage unit or U-Box container for their belongings at no cost for one month."

Customers needing cardboard boxes can utilize the in-store Take a Box, Leave a Box program. U-Haul offers an area where customers can drop off used boxes in good condition, and others can access the boxes at no cost. U-Haul encourages anyone who has reusable boxes to drop them at the nearest U-Haul store location for this purpose.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Park

1515 Grand Ave.

Billings, MT 59102

(406) 530-2309

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Idaho Falls

1091 Northgate Mile

Idaho Falls, ID 83401

(208) 524-3585

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

