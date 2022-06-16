Leading Pediatric Osteosarcoma Nonprofit Awards 350-percent increase in Research Grants at Conference

BARNARD, Vt., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB Agents, a leading pediatric osteosarcoma nonprofit, will award six Outsmarting Osteosarcoma grants totaling $450,000, a 350-percent increase from previous gifts, during its annual FACTOR event, June 23-25 in San Diego, CA.

The research dollars will support the improvement of treatment options and outcomes for this rare cancer by investing in the researchers who are paving the way for a cure. Osteosarcoma is an aggressive, malignant, primary bone cancer affecting 800-900 people in the U.S. each year and is the most common bone cancer affecting children and young adults.

"This tremendous increase in support comes directly from the MIB Agents Family Funds, who make all our grants possible," said Ann Graham, Founder and Executive Director of MIB Agents. "It is an incredible representation of our community's commitment to partner with the scientific community, accelerate research efforts, and find a cure for this devastating disease."

The Outsmarting Osteosarcoma Award, $100,000 each, funding research investigating immunotherapy approaches to osteosarcoma will be awarded to:

Michael Leibowitz , MD, PhD | University of Colorado / Children's Hospital Colorado

Dan Regan , DVM, PhD | Colorado State University

Jason Yustein , MD, PhD | Emory University

The Young Investigator Research Awards, worth $50,000 each and sponsored by Family Funds honoring their children who passed from osteosarcoma, will be awarded to:

John Ligon , MD | University of Florida - granted Because Of Dylan

Eunice Lopez-Fuentes , PhD | University of California, San Francisco - granted Because Of Charlotte

Kristen VanHeyst , DO | University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital - granted Because Of Charlotte

The FACTOR conference is a unique gathering of leading osteosarcoma researchers and clinicians, survivors, patient and bereaved families to work together toward our goal of improving outcomes for kids affected by Osteosarcoma. Part of FACTOR includes a "Headquarters" camplike experience for survivors, patients and family members. This includes a luncheon where young adults affected by osteosarcoma who are pursuing a career in healthcare are partnered with physicians for one-on-one experiences. From this session MIB Agents has seen six survivors go on to work closely with the physicians they met and pursue careers medical field.

About MIB Agents

Founded in 2012, MIB Agents is a leading pediatric osteosarcoma nonprofit dedicated to making it better for our community of patients, caregivers, doctors, and researchers through programs, education, and research.

