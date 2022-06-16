10,000 MUSIC NFTS GIVE-AWAY BUMP THE GROUND ON AIRDROP EVENT - CREATURE HUNTERS

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creature Hunters is a blockchain-based online defensive game based on the original animation created by Hitoshi Mogi and Chstudio in Seoul, Korea. Create your greatest team, combat other players, and users can have multiple ways to easily and efficiently earn rewards with your NFTs!

The first Airdrop NFT event in Creature Hunters took place on June 14th, 2022. Each member of the Creature Hunters NFTs Community group must complete all tasks on Telegram and be the most active on Telegram and Discord to be eligible for the top 10,000 winners.

1. 10,000 NFT MUSIC HIT GIVE-AWAY EVENT

NFTs aren't just cat GIFs and JPEGs of cartoon apes, they can also represent immutable ownership of music clips too.

This is what a music NFT's "non-fungible" section really means. While fungible tokens (such as Bitcoin (BTC) or a dollar coin) are mass-produced and extremely liquid, non-fungible tokens cannot be instantly exchanged for an asset of agreed-upon equivalent value.

Step-by-step instructions : We'll retweet this event if you follow our Twitter page: Join Telegram and Discord communities to learn a lot of things. Then, join Facebook and Instagram as a fan. You also have a YouTube subscription.

Visit our official website at: https://creaturehunters.world/ to get in touch with us.

Timeline of event has opened: 1:00 a.m, June 14th, 2022 (UTC) and Close: 23:00 p.m, July 11th, 2022 (UTC). Winners will be revealed later on our official global Telegram and Discord channels.

2. OPEN BETA TEST GAME

The event will be held from June 28th to July 25th, 2022 with reward is $10,000 in prize money. Read detail about Prize Pool, Regular, Top Ranking more and more at: https://creaturehunters.medium.com/testing-campaign-creature-hunters-6ecc1042c628

Become a member with 4 steps:

Step 1: To take part in our campaign, please fill out the following form: Fill out the form and submit it.

Step 2: Participate in the Close Beta Test

Step 3: Look for bugs and report them using this form.

Step 4: Stay active and check Telegram channels frequently. Following your submission, our staff will examine your responses more closely. Spreadsheet allows you to keep track of the progress and outcomes.

You can participate in the weekly Creature Hunter event while searching for bugs. We'll compile the results and rankings at the end of the four weeks.

● GAME MODE

Creature Hunters challenges users every day with a range of game modes based competition. It offers consumers a new NFT gaming experience, as well as rewards form.

Physical strength, speed, defense, and attack power are the four basic attributes of any robot, with the character displaying power based on the value of each skill. There are three skill options to choose from and the player's skill level can be improved by purchasing items for each skill.

Creature Hunters provides a variety of incentives and giveaways to players Free Token campaigns abound at Creature Hunters, with a total prize pool of thousands of CHTS drawing a large attendance. Players will get the nicest feelings if they participate in appealing projects.

