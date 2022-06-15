Nitches' Anthony Piper and Vegan Influencer John Lewis to Release Details About One-of-a-Kind "Peace on Marz" Movement

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (NICH) (the "Company") which blends high-tech with high-end fashion to create exclusive clothing lines and NFTs, today announced it will unveil teasers of its massive "Peace on Marz" movement created with filmmaker and "BadAss Vegan" John Lewis on its social media network. Nitches' creative director Anthony Piper has worked behind the scenes to create the perfect storyline and imagery to match the community movement that promotes peace and uplifts the vibrations of humanity.

"Many NFT projects copy each other and create derivative versions instead of focusing on producing timeless artwork, characters and stories that truly captivate audiences," said Anthony Piper, Nitches' Creative Director. "We wanted to keep the details of 'Peace on Marz' private to prevent cloning. We also needed time to capture the exceptional look and feel that would represent this inspiring campaign."

"I have the characters for PeaceOnMarz NFT and storyline locked in. We are moving to clean up this week. We are scheduled for a call with John Lewis this week to figure out the 4th key character to our collection and storyline since we need to do a change up. We are extremely excited about the project and its growth and we're moving into production this week. Look for a massive update next week.", said Anthony Piper.

Piper and his team of renowned digital artists are designing special NFTs, which will later be sold as digital collectibles and art as part of the campaign. While many NFT project roadmaps end with merchandise, "Peace on Marz" actually began with an exclusive clothing collection, which is currently being sold on Nitches' website. The company also plans to unveil some unique ways for owners to "wear" their NFTs on earth and in the metaverse.

"It has been worth the wait because all of the campaign elements are so innovative and precise. Anthony really took the time to understand me and my vision for 'Peace on Marz,'" said John Lewis, "BadAss Vegan" Influencer. "There has never been a better time to start a movement dedicated to peace and making the world a kinder, more positive planet."

Nitches' development team is working on creating smart contracts to simplify the NFT process. Smart contacts are stored on a blockchain and start automatically when certain conditions are met. They can be a faster, less expensive and more secure way of executing and managing agreements.

Nitches is a diversified technology and exclusive clothing company that blends high-tech with high-end fashion to design luxury clothing items and NFTs. We specialize in creating limited-edition athleisure and streetwear apparel and accessories that are sustainable, authentic and exclusive. We collaborate with fashion-forward influencers and celebrities to create capsule collections that reflect their vision and brand. We develop innovative technology to protect our intellectual property and prevent counterfeiting. Nitches strives for creativity, excellence and value in all that we do for our collaborators, customers and stakeholders.

