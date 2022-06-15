Attorney Sharon Goodwyn Elected as the First African American Chairwoman of the Hampton Roads Community Foundation Board of Directors

Attorney Sharon Goodwyn Elected as the First African American Chairwoman of the Hampton Roads Community Foundation Board of Directors

NORFOLK, Va., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At its June meeting, the Hampton Roads Community Foundation Board of Directors elected Sharon Goodwyn as its chair. She is the first African American and the first woman to serve in the prestigious role.

Sharon Goodwyn, board chair at Hampton Roads Community Foundation (PRNewswire)

First African American and woman elected as board chair at Virginia's oldest community foundation

Established in 1950 as Virginia's first community foundation, the organization is the largest grant and scholarship provider in southeastern Virginia. Since then, the community foundation has provided more than $344 million to improve life in the region and beyond. In 2021 alone, the community foundation provided more than $20 million in grants and scholarships, including nearly $1 million to Black-led nonprofits as a part of its commitment to racial equity.

"I am deeply grateful for the board's faith in my ability to uphold and advance the community foundation's vision, mission, and values," said Goodwyn. "There's no better time to lead its work in addressing racial inequities in our region, growing its charitable footprint, and working together to create a thriving community for all."

Goodwyn, who has a long record of community service, is an attorney at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. She earned a law degree from the University of Virginia and an undergraduate degree in economics from Harvard University. She recently served as vice chair. Goodwyn will serve with the newly elected vice chair, Frank Batten, Jr., chairman of Landmark Media Enterprises. L.D. Britt, M.D., chairman of surgery at Eastern Virginia Medical School, was re-elected as treasurer. The board oversees the organization's $525 million in assets and supports its mission to make life better in Hampton Roads.

"I am thankful that a distinguished board leads the community foundation," said President and CEO Deborah DiCroce. "Each officer brings a distinct perspective and expertise that assists the community foundation in accomplishing its mission, engaging the community, and stewarding resources that help Hampton Roads thrive."

In 2019, the community foundation formally affirmed its commitment to racial equity and has been working diligently to learn about and address racism, collaborate with the community on solutions, and provide funding to mitigate racial inequities in the region.

In addition to its work in racial equity, the community foundation focuses on regional economic competitiveness, early care and education, mental health and wellness, the environment, and cultural vitality.

To learn more, visit HamptonRoadsCF.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hampton Roads Community Foundation