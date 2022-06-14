V School Partners with Sustainable Startups and Meta to Offer Tech Training Scholarships to Women in Utah Valley

Offering over $1M in new scholarships, the partnership seeks to close the tech skills gap through training in web development and UX/UI design

SALT LAKE CITY, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Startups and Meta have joined forces with V School to provide one full-ride scholarship and $1M in partial scholarships to V School's online web development and UX/UI design programs. Applications are open now through November 1, 2022 and are available here . Winners will be announced on November 8, 2022.

"This is a truly life-altering opportunity for women in Utah Valley to break into tech and start building the lives they deserve," says V School co-founder MO Reeder. "We are so grateful to Meta and Sustainable Startups for their commitment to closing the skills gap and for partnering with us on this cause."

V School's training programs are mastery-based, and graduation is contingent on students landing great jobs in their field, rather than merely completing coursework. According to one graduate, "V School feels like a one-of-a-kind community where their whole goal is to get you prepared for a job and do everything in their power to make you more marketable."

You Belong in Tech Scholarship Eligibility

To be eligible for the full-ride You Belong in Tech Scholarship ($21,000 value), applicants must be women residing in Utah Valley, and they must apply by November 1, 2022.

Partial Scholarship Eligibility

In addition to the You Belong in Tech Scholarship, V School is offering $1M in partial scholarships ($4,000 per student) to qualified applicants in the United States and Canada.

Information Session

V School will host an in-person info session on June 23, 2022 at 6:30pm MST at Kiln in Lehi, UT. Register here .

About Sustainable Startups

Sustainable Startups is a civic organization that teaches entrepreneurial mindsets and skill-sets to individuals looking to create change.

About Meta

Meta , formerly Facebook, Inc., is a technology company based in Silicon Valley. Its subsidiaries include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and others.

About V School

For people looking to break into the tech industry, V School is a reliable and accessible path to a high paying career. Unlike traditional schools and bootcamps, V School is 100% outcomes-based, where graduation is based on employment.

