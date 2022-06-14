U.S. News & World Report ranks St. Jude as outstanding pediatric cancer hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital recognized among hospitals delivering exceptionally high-quality care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is the No. 2 hospital for pediatric cancer care on U.S. News & World Report's 16th Annual "Best Children's Hospitals" list that was released today. The publication ranks the 50 highest-scoring U.S. pediatric hospitals in 10 comprehensive specialties.

The U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals rankings rely on key clinical data and on a detailed annual survey of pediatric specialists. The ranking methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality rates and infection prevention, bone marrow transplantation services, programs for brain tumors and sarcomas, FACT accreditation (for cellular therapy) as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.

"As we strive each day to advance the research and treatment of childhood cancer, recognitions such as these honor the exceptional work of our employees, from clinicians and allied health professionals to the environmental services team," said James R. Downing, M.D., St. Jude president and CEO. "The institution is nearing the completion of the first year of its 2022–2027 strategic plan, a bold roadmap for accelerating progress in the clinic, in the laboratory and around the world. We are committed to building on this momentum to create a brighter future for children with cancer and bring new hope to families."

St. Jude is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Care Center devoted solely to children. The institution has top survival rates for some of the most common and aggressive childhood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It has nearly doubled the survival rates for medulloblastoma, the most common malignant brain tumor in children.

"Our mission is to advance cures and find new ways to improve treatment for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and unparalleled clinical care," said Ellis Neufeld, M.D., Ph.D., St. Jude clinical director, physician-in-chief and executive vice president. "I am deeply grateful for this recognition on behalf of everyone across the clinical enterprise, operations and support teams at St. Jude, to our Quality and Safety team, and those who make our work possible."

In addition, St. Jude has maintained designated Magnet status by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Magnet status is the highest honor granted to nursing services.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and cures childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% since the hospital opened more than 60 years ago. St. Jude freely shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. To learn more, visit stjude.org or follow St. Jude on social media at @stjuderesearch.

