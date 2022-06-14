Nyquist Data and Clarivate™ Announce Partnership to Enhance Data Service Offerings for Medical Technology Companies and Research Institutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nyquist Data, Inc., the leading intelligence platform for medical technology, announces today that it has entered into a commercial partnership with Clarivate Plc, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation. Nyquist Data's global medical technology platform will now be available to Clarivate customers, enabling access to clinical and regulatory intelligence from over 500,000 devices and three million clinical studies across major markets. The Nyquist Data platform uses proprietary AI-based algorithms to deliver easy-to-access insights to accelerate innovation in medical technology.

"We are very excited to enter this partnership and provide access of our data platform to the medical technology community," said Michelle Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of Nyquist Data, Inc. "Clarivate is an industry leader in data and intelligence. We are looking forward to driving the penetration of our data platform with Clarivate distribution. We believe that we can accelerate innovation in medical technology by providing access to insights previously hidden in unstructured data."

"We are proud to partner with Nyquist Data to offer Medtech and research companies streamlined and actionable information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation. . We find tremendous value in the application of new technology in Data Services and Intelligence. Nyquist Data's proprietary platform paired with the deep domain expertise and technology based solutions available at Clarivate will enable users to make faster and more informed decisions across harmonized data sets," said Gavin Coney VP, Science Group Channels & Alliances, Clarivate.

Globally, over 60,000 companies work on innovative medical technology solutions to improve health. One of the main bottlenecks to accelerating innovation is the gathering and interpretation of vast amounts of data and information generated through research. Nyquist Data recently secured funds to build its proprietary platform and help medical technology innovators organize and interpret their knowledge resources and accelerate innovation.

About Nyquist Data, Inc.

Nyquist Data, Inc. is the leading intelligence platform for medical technology. Their proprietary technology leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to extract insights from unstructured clinical and regulatory data across major markets. Nyquist Data's platform reduces time and cost of information management and delivers critical insights to the medical technology decision makers. For more information, please visit nyquistdata.com .

