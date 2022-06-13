Select Medical and ShorePoint Venice Health Partner to Bring Critical Illness Recovery and Inpatient Rehabilitation Post-Acute Care to South Sarasota County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. and VENICE, Fla., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical and ShorePoint Health Venice, a subsidiary of Community Health Systems, today announced the formation of a joint venture partnership to operate a combined critical illness recovery (licensed as long-term care) and inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Venice, Florida. The new hospital will be located on the third and fourth floors of ShorePoint Health Venice and branded Select Specialty Hospital – Venice. Select Medical will serve as the majority owner and managing partner.

"We look forward to partnering with ShorePoint Health Venice to address the growing need for specialty care among high acuity patients in Venice and surrounding communities," said Tom Mullin, executive vice president of hospital operations at Select Medical. "This joint venture also further expands Select Medical's post-acute care footprint in Florida, which currently includes 12 Select Specialty critical illness recovery and two inpatient rehabilitation hospitals."

Select Specialty Hospital – Venice will include 25 critical illness recovery beds, and 28 beds dedicated to inpatient rehabilitation. Renovation construction will begin this summer with an expected opening in Q1 2023.

"Through this joint venture, patients will transition more effectively to specialized care after their immediate acute care needs have been met," said Kelly Enriquez, chief executive officer for ShorePoint Health Venice. "Select Medical's expertise in operating critical illness recovery and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals will complement the acute care services ShorePoint Health Venice provides, allowing for improved health outcomes for our patients."

About ShorePoint Health Venice

ShorePoint Health Venice is a 312-bed, acute care hospital providing a comprehensive array of healthcare services to the greater Venice area. The hospital, and its affiliated ShorePoint Medical Group clinics, provide high quality health care that is accessible to residents and visitors across Central and South Sarasota County. Services include cardiac, stroke, orthopedic, metabolic, open-heart and advanced surgery, wound care, women's care, and interventional radiology.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of March 31, 2022, Select Medical operated 105 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,901 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra operated 518 occupational health centers in 41 states. At March 31, 2022, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

