Mars, Incorporated Announces Ikdeep Singh to Lead Global Pet Nutrition Business

Ikdeep Singh is a transformative, and purpose-driven leader who brings over 20 years of global CPG experience to the role

He will oversee one of the largest businesses at Mars including 30+ brands

The portfolio features some of the world's largest pet food brands

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars, Incorporated announced today that Ikdeep Singh has been named as the new Global President for its Pet Nutrition business. The role also sees Ikdeep become a member of Mars Petcare's global leadership team.

Ikdeep Singh, new Global President of Mars Pet Nutrition. (PRNewswire)

Ikdeep will be responsible for some of the world's largest pet food brands including PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, SHEBA® and CESAR®. He is tasked with leading the strategy for growing the portfolio in over 50 global markets, ensuring access to quality nutrition for the almost-400 million pets the Pet Nutrition business serves.

He will oversee a high-performing team of over 18,000 Associates (employees) around the world, all joined by Mars Petcare's Purpose: A Better World for Pets.

Ikdeep joined Mars in August 2020 as Pet Nutrition's Regional President for North America – the largest market for the Pet Nutrition business. Under his leadership, the business saw its largest growth momentum thanks to a focus on digital transformation, prioritizing innovation and leveraging data. He put significant importance on supporting Associates with a diverse, inclusive work culture, and building strategic partnerships with key customers.

Poul Weihrauch, President, Mars Petcare, said: "Ikdeep Singh has established himself as a strong, well-respected leader. He brings a wealth of global experience to the role and has a clear focus on our people and Purpose: A Better World for Pets."

Ikdeep Singh, Global President, Mars Pet Nutrition, said: "It's an honor to take on this role leading this iconic business for some of the world's most-loved brands. I am inspired by our Purpose, and am delighted to be working alongside talented Associates, customers and partners to bring this to life."

Prior to joining Mars, Ikdeep spent six years at the L'Oréal Group, where he served as President working across Consumer Products and Luxury divisions in North America. Before that Ikdeep spent 14 years at Procter and Gamble.

Ikdeep brings a truly global perspective to the leadership role – having lived in six countries (including USA and China), and is fluent in six languages. He holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from Dalhousie University, Canada and an MBA from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.

About Mars Petcare:

At Mars Petcare we have one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Through comprehensive veterinary care, nutrition, breakthrough programmes in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing and pet welfare we help pets thrive in more than 130 countries. For decades we've supported research into the incredible science of human animal interaction at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute where scientists discover important advances in pet health and wellness. Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a global, family-owned business with a focus on becoming Sustainable in a Generation, reflective of the many pets and communities we serve. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Mars Petcare: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS (PRNewsfoto/Mars Petcare) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars Petcare