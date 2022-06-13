Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Damon Hart to Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Chief of Staff to the Chief Executive Officer Mark Touhey Announces Retirement at End of 2022

BOSTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Long today announced that Damon Hart has been named Secretary, effective January 2023, in addition to his current role as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. As Secretary, Hart will be responsible for overseeing governance for the company's Board of Directors. Hart, who has been part of the company's executive leadership team since 2021 will report to Tim Sweeney, who was appointed CEO of Liberty Mutual beginning in January 2023.

"Damon continues to move our organization forward with his dedicated leadership and passion for growing our business and employees," said Long. "As Secretary, his vast experience across a wide variety of legal disciplines will be a great value to our Board governance, policyholders and partners."

Hart joined Liberty Mutual in 2014 and was promoted to Deputy Chief Legal Officer in 2020 before his current appointment. Prior to this, he served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel for litigation and coverage, overseeing the interests of Liberty Mutual and providing enterprise-wide coverage advice and opinions. He also spent several years as Deputy General Counsel for Employment Legal.

Hart is actively involved in the company's Employee Resource Groups and throughout the community where he coaches youth sports and mentors rising professionals. He is a founding member of The New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund – a coalition of Black and Brown executives in Massachusetts working to address and eliminate systemic racism and racial inequity. Hart is also on the Board of Directors of The Home for Little Wanderers, which is supported by the Liberty Mutual Foundation, and the New England Legal Foundation.

Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Chief of Staff to the CEO Mark Touhey Announces Retirement

The company's current Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary and Chief of Staff to the CEO Mark Touhey announced he will retire at the end of 2022. He has worked at Liberty Mutual for 28 years, serving in multiple senior leadership positions across the Global Risk Solutions business unit, and talent and enterprise services and corporate finance departments.

Touhey has served in his current role since 2016, overseeing the company's Board of Directors engagement and corporate governance and community investments, which has become a model of philanthropic excellence and giving under his leadership. He has also led the organization's corporate strategy and research department.

He is actively involved as co-executive chairman of the organization's Employee Resource Group focused on employees of African descent and allies, and is passionate about Liberty Mutual's diversity, equity and inclusion journey. Touhey also serves on the Board of Directors of the Boston-based non-profit More than Words, a job training and youth development program that is supported by the Liberty Mutual Foundation, as well as The Partnership, Inc., an organization that works with client companies to deliver leadership training to diverse and multicultural professionals at all stages of their career.

"Mark has been an instrumental leader at our company and a great counsel to the Board of Directors, executive team and me over many years," said Long. "One of his many legacies is driving the Liberty Mutual Foundation's growth and strategic direction, increasing our thought leadership and recognition in the industry. I'd like to thank Mark for his tremendous contributions to the organization."

"It's been an honor to be part of this outstanding company for nearly 30 years and I'm truly grateful to my colleagues," said Touhey. "I'm extremely proud of the work we've done together to make our organization and communities stronger and am excited to see how it evolves in the years to come."

