Tribeca Capital Announces New Initiative to Help Plaintiffs Injured on the Job

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the increasing number of third-party workplace lawsuits, Tribeca Capital Group, LLC, has announced a new initiative. The company aims to provide financial assistance to injured workers who file lawsuits seeking compensation beyond their worker's compensation claims.

The rules on eligibility for worker's compensation differ by state. Most cover a wide array of work-related injuries or illnesses. And while most will pay all medical costs associated with the claim, few match the worker's former wages. Plus, the employer may not offer adequate compensation for permanent injuries, survivors' benefits if the employee was killed, or rehabilitation training. The gap can be significant. For instance, worker's compensation claims pay a worker on average just two-thirds of lost wages.

If the employer is responsible for the injury, generally the worker's only recourse is to accept the claim amount offered by the employer. When the accident is caused by a defective product, hazardous substance, wayward driver, or other circumstance beyond the employer's control, a worker can look to the courts for additional compensation. Third-party lawsuits filed against the responsible party, like an equipment manufacturer or operator of a truck, can often result in significantly more compensation than the worker's comp claim alone.

"That's where Tribeca comes in," explains Rory Donadio, Tribeca's CEO. "Lawsuits can take years. Workers, especially those who work hard for hourly wages, just can't wait that long. They have mortgages to pay and children to feed. Often their injuries are permanent, and they need rehabilitation services or schooling to learn a new trade. Those folks need help now, not two years from now."

With a pre-settlement loan from Tribeca Lawsuit Loans, a worker can obtain a no-risk advance on an expected settlement. In exchange, Tribeca takes an ownership interest in the lawsuit. Workers can use the money to buy groceries, make car payments, or for anything else they need. Best of all, if there is no recovery, the worker has no obligation to repay the lawsuit loan.

Donadio says, "If you have an attorney and have filed a lawsuit against a third party for your workplace injury, we want to talk to you about how we can help you fight for the justice you deserve. And, you'll be amazed at how quickly we can make it happen."

The application process is simple. All you need is your contact information and the name of your attorney. Tribeca will contact your lawyer to verify the details regarding your lawsuit. You'll have your money within 24 hours of approval. If you have filed a worker's compensation lawsuit, Tribeca Lawsuit Loans encourages you to visit www.tribecalawsuitloans.com or call (866) 388-2288. Friendly loan counselors are waiting to help you on your road to recovery.

