Star Atlas Partners with MoonPay to Provide an Onramp for Next Wave of Metaverse Citizens

MIAMI, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Atlas, a next-gen metaverse with triple-A game design and Unreal Engine 5 graphics built on the Solana blockchain, today announced a partnership with MoonPay, enabling players to purchase NFTs and in-game currency ATLAS instantly with a credit card. MoonPay is the leading global crypto payments infrastructure provider and will be responsible for facilitating fiat-to-crypto payments within the Star Atlas ecosystem.

"We're excited to partner with MoonPay to make joining the metaverse easier," commented Michael Wagner, Co-Founder and CEO of ATMTA, Inc., the principal development studio of Star Atlas. "We've always seen the future of the metaverse as a public utility accessible to all. We want Star Atlas to be available to the global population, and MoonPay is helping us realize this goal. Being able to purchase web3 assets with a credit or debit card opens the doors of the metaverse to everyday people around the world, and we're pleased to be working with MoonPay to bring the next-gen world economy and entertainment experience to everyone."

MoonPay's fiat on-ramp provides a seamless way for everyday people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and NFTs. It's easy to use, making in-game digital assets more accessible than ever - especially to those who are non-crypto native. Using MoonPay software, players with no blockchain experience and on-chain gaming experts alike can purchase a $15+ Star Atlas spaceship NFT with their credit or debit card and begin exploring the metaverse immediately. Direct fiat purchases help lower the barriers to entry to the metaverse.

Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and Co-Founder of MoonPay, commented, "Our goal at MoonPay has always been to increase cryptocurrency adoption and illustrate the benefit Web3 technology can have in our lives. Our partnership is a blueprint for the industry to introduce millions to Web3, and move the nearly $200B gaming industry forward. Web3 will change the ways games are designed and built, the ways we incentivize and engage users and developers, and much more. We're happy to work with Star Atlas to be a part of this change."

Partnering with MoonPay is just one of Star Atlas's pushes to expand on its foundational pillars of Consumer Protection, Interoperability, Community, and Trust. Recently Star Atlas launched an initiative to establish a wider web3 security framework, partnering with Kudelski Security to explore and develop security standards and best practices in the metaverse. As a secure software solution that enables people from all over the world to participate in web3, MoonPay helps create a safe, community-first metaverse and further establishes Star Atlas as a leader in metaverse security.

ABOUT STAR ATLAS

Star Atlas is a next-gen gaming metaverse emerging from the confluence of state of the art blockchain, real-time graphics, multiplayer video game, and decentralized financial technologies. Real-time graphics technology using Unreal Engine 5's Nanite allows for cinematic quality video game visuals. Blockchain technology using the Solana protocol establishes a largely serverless and secured gameplay experience. Non-fungible tokens obtained and traded within Star Atlas creates an economy that replicates the tangibility of real world assets and ownership.

To learn more, visit StarAtlas.com , join a faction at Play.StarAtlas.com and send your spaceships to the stars.

About MoonPay

MoonPay is a financial technology company that builds payments infrastructure for crypto. Its on-and-off-ramp suite of products provides a smooth experience for converting between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies using all major payment methods including debit and credit card, local bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. MoonPay is active in more than 160 countries and is trusted by 450+ partners, including leading wallets, websites, and applications.

For more information visit: https://www.moonpay.com/

